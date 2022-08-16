Pelican State Credit Union announced that 2022 St. Amant High School graduate Emily Armand is a $1,000 winner of the Pelican's 2022 Team Pelican Scholarship Program.
The program is an exclusive benefit to the credit union's Team Pelican youth savings account members. Finalists are selected by parish and on the basis of their academic achievements, heart for service displayed in their community and the inspirational goals they’ve set for themselves, a news release said.
Pelican State awarded $14,000 in scholarships in 2022 to graduating high school seniors.
While at St. Amant High School, Armand was Yearbook Club editor, and founding member and treasurer of Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society. Armand was also a member of Student Council, Senior Beta Club, Gator to Gator Mentoring Program and Louisiana Cheer Force. Armand plans to attend Louisiana Tech to study sports marketing.
To learn more about opening a Team Pelican or Teen Checking account and the Team Pelican Scholarship Program, visit pelicanstatecu.com/youth.