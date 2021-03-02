Cherri Wells has begun her new role as River Parishes Community College director of career success.
Wells is charged with creating a more comprehensive student experience by better preparing students enter the workforce.
"She will provide year-round career readiness resources and opportunities that empower students to overcome challenges, improve skills, and gain a competitive edge in the workforce," a news release said. "We are confident that Ms. Wells will prepare our students to be the best version of themselves as they enter the real world."