Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Nov. 30-Dec. 4:
CIVIL SUITS
Lon Dale Mouhot and Teresa Sperandeo Mouhot v. JGSG Properties LLC, declaratory judgment.
Raymond J. Vaughn v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and Michael L. Glaze, damages.
Onemain Financial Group LLC v. Stacey A. Poirrier, open account.
Willie Camper v. Kellen Lucas Davis, Sleep Number Corp. and Sentry Insurance Co., damages.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Evans J. Joseph, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Magdalena Pena, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Debra Cox, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Julius Aikens, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Cody Clouatre, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Vernon Nicholas, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Ricardo Beasley, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Jeffery Deveer, open account.
Betty Stephens v. Financial Indemnity Insurance Co., Tatianna Lewis, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and Tommy Cann, damages.
Synchrony Bank v. Roderick Williams, open account.
Record & Associates Construction Co. v. Harvey Honore Enterprises LLC and The Home Improving Lives Foundation, open account.
State of Louisiana v. Joseph Bennett, forfeiture/seizure.
John Templet v. Joseph A. Rushing Sr. Succession and Ida Butler Rushing succession, declaratory judgment.
Aaron Courville v. Kansas City Southern Railway Co., XYZ Insurance Co. and State of Louisiana Department Transport and Development, damages.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Demarlon R. Armstead and Segoynia Morris Andrews, breach of contract.
Brittany Lake, Frederick Lake Jr. v. Brenda Jacque, Great Imperial Fire & Casualty Insurance Co. and ABC Insurance Co., damages.
American Express National Bank v. Verly Gaudin, open account.
Crown Asset Management LLC Assignee and Webbank v. Jerome Jolla, breach of contract.
Crown Asset Management LLC Assignee and Webbank v. Gretchen Armstrong, breach of contract.
Campus Federal Credit Union v. Joel D. Fontenot, monies due.
Theodore Castille v. St. James Behavioral Health Hospital, XYZ Insurance Co. and Desmond Gray, damages.
Orealean Pitre v. Jack Legleu, Linda Legleu and Allstate Insurance Co., damages.
Jacquelin Williams v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and Faye Carbo, damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Tara Floyd v. Johnfrancis Williams, divorce.
Guy Terranika Coulter, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Demarbiex Taylor, paternity.
Jessie M. LeBlanc v. David W. LeBlanc, divorce.
Jeremy Fisher Sr. v. Laquica Fisher, divorce.
Kaylee Everett, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Jeremy Stewart II, paternity.
Bennet Mylesha Landry, Mylesha Landry Bennet, state Department of Children and Family Services and Azria Minor Bennett v. Eddie Gray III, paternity.
Danah Hartley, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Donovan Reels, paternity.
Lynsey Templet, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Houston Green, paternity.
Anika Williams, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Jesse Ealem, paternity.
Angel Sheppard, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Eric Downs, paternity.
Tanika James v. Clayton Paul James, divorce.
Catherine McKay v. Jeremy McKay, divorce.
Cavina Taylor v. Vernon P. Taylor, divorce.
Alexis V. Castricone v. Mark E. Landry, child support.
Shawna Brooke Matherne v. Joseph Scott Matherne, divorce.
Sadye Renee Nichols v. Brad Colter Nichols, divorce.
Aaron Penalber v. Alexis Myers and Kaison Jean Minor Myers, paternity.
Williams Marcus Earl v. Brandie Scott Williams, divorce.
Shnequa S. Pride Williams v. Keith Terrell Williams Sr., divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Dale Miller
Succession of Elizabeth Ann Miller
Succession of Maxine Sinitiere Avrill
Succession of Audrey White Young
Succession of Ronald Martin Rome Sr.
Succession of Erin S. Gaudet