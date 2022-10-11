Fourteen Southeastern Louisiana University students have been chosen as members of the 2022 Homecoming court. The seven women and seven men will reign over Homecoming festivities this week.
Chosen as members of the queen's court are seniors Kendall Adams, Prairieville; Jadi Foster, Hammond; Thais Gomes, Porto Alegre, Brazil; Kayla Lee, Loranger; Jayla Ruffin, Hammond; junior Sarah Gordon, Amite; and sophomore Ella Lombardo, Roseland.
Elected members of the beau's court are seniors Joshua Freeman, Terrytown; KeRon Jackson, Destrehan; Dominic Marino, Norco; Austin O’Brien, Marrero; Brent Scelfo, Covington; Johnathan Zeringue, Des Allemands; and junior Treylan Mouton, Baton Rouge.
The 2022 queen and beau, the top junior or senior vote-getters in the recent online campus election, will be announced Saturday, Oct. 8.
For information about Southeastern Homecoming events, contact the Alumni Association at (985) 549-2150 or (800) 758-2586 or visit www.southeastern.edu/homecoming.
Court members
Adams is an early childhood education major. She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, director of communication and marketing for Student Government Association, National Panhellenic Council president, parliamentarian of the NAACP at Southeastern and a mentor for Project PULL. She is an International Baccalaureate Programme student and was 2020-21 SGA Senator of the Year.
Foster, a psychology major, is a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority, where she serves as vice president of membership recruitment and formerly served as sunshine chair and recruitment round coordinator. She is a member of Psi Chi, the psychology international honor society.
Gomes majors in kinesiology and health studies. She is an SGA senator and a member of Diversity and Inclusion Council, Spanish club, Wesley Foundation, Reconnect, Southeastern Vegans, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, served as the president of the International Student Union, former track and field athlete, Tinsley Learning Center tutor and Lions Connected mentor. She is the 2022 Outstanding Woman of the Year.
Lee, a communication sciences and disorders major, is a member of Phi Mu fraternity and the National Student Speech Language and Hearing Association. She was selected as a member of Sigma Tau Gamma’s White Rose Court, was awarded the Phi Mu Patricia Catlett Fendalson Memorial Scholarship and was recently accepted into clinicals for her major.
Ruffin is a health systems management major. She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta sorority, Elite Women and Health Systems Management Club, where she serves as vice president.
Gordon, a social work major, is a member of Project PULL, Elite Women, is a housing resident assistant and is on the housing recruitment committee. Phi Sigma Theta awarded her for academic achievement.
Lombardo is a supply chain management major. She is a member of NAMI and Phi Mu fraternity, where she serves on the executive board as Panhellenic delegate, was named Phi Mu Outstanding Freshman in 2022 and received the Phi Mu Lady Award in 2022.
Freeman, a sport management major, is president and co-founder of the Kinesiology Student Association, vice president of SGA, point secretary of the Gamma Beta Phi National Honors and Service Society, a member of the Honors Student Association and an Honors Program ambassador. He was named 2021-22 Most Outstanding Honors Student of the Year and received the 2021-22 Dr. Marvin L. Yates Award of Excellence.
Jackson, is an English major. He is a resident assistant, and a member of SGA and the Southeastern Gospel Choir. Jackson is the recipient of the Housing Director’s Choice Award.
Marino is a management major. He is a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity and is the Interfraternity Council vice president of recruitment. Marino is a TOPS Priority Scholarship and Housing Priority Scholarship recipient.
O’Brien is an English major. He is a member of Theta Chi fraternity, where he has served as secretary and historian. O’Brien is news editor of the Lion’s Roar student newspaper.
Scelfo, an accounting major, is a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity, where he was voted Most Helpful Brother, and president of the Southeastern Accounting Society. He is an ExCEL scholar and a tour guide for the Office of Admissions. Scelfo is a recipient of the 2022 Green ‘S’ Award.
Zeringue is an accounting major. He is a member of Campus Activities Board, Theta Chi fraternity and Southeastern Accounting Society. Zeringue was a 2019 Orientation Leader, recipient of the 2019 Lion’s Roar story of the year award and is a former Mr. Southeastern runner-up.
Mouton is a business major. He is a member of Omega Psi Phi fraternity, where he serves as president. He is the community service chair for the National Pan-Hellenic Council.