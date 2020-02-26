The City of Donaldsonville has received a $15,000 grant from Capital Area United Way to support the Donaldsonville FIRST program and the Donaldsonville Community Center.
The funding is part of the Ascension Parish Grant Funding Opportunity, which awarded $100,188 to ten nonprofits for work in Ascension Parish.
“We are thrilled to partner with Donaldsonville to give people, especially young people, access to the programming they need to grow," said Edy Addison, director of community impact and initiatives at United Way.
Donaldsonville’s Community Center will have the ability to expand the Donaldsonville FIRST program offerings by adding an additional staff member to manage activities and programs at the community center, providing a one-stop-shop for resources through the programming and events. FIRST stands for Family, Innovation, Resources & Sustainability Together.
Projected outcomes include programming for 100 families and 200 children with the help of 100 volunteers, according to a news release. Programs will include literacy education for 200 people, 30 program collaborations, workforce development for 100 people and college-readiness programming for 50 young people.