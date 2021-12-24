Court cases filed in Ascension Parish Nov. 22-24.
CIVIL SUITS
Ascension Parish v. Addie Jane Gregorie Henry, Kevin Nicholas Henry, Johnice Henry Marchard and Adam Wayne Henry, expropriation.
Ascension Parish v. HGW Enterprises LLC, expropriation.
McManus Joshua and McManus Kacy v. Allstate Property & Casualty Insurance Co. and Eric Guitreau, damages.
Tanny Riley and Tyheidia Fleming v. Troy Schexnayder, S&S Mechanical Services and Amguard Insurance Co., damages.
TD Bank USA NA v. Reebcca C. Ovide, open account.
Apache Industrial Services Inc. v. Milton Dotson and Go Auto Insurance Co., damages.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Nicole Noah, agreement.
Brandy L. Robinson v. Charles L. Mullins, Kevin J. Juge and State Farm Insurance Co., damages.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Eric Bell, agreement.
Terri McSwain and Vicky McSwain v. Charlotte Russe Inc., damages.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Carlos Arauz, monies due.
Louisiana Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Co. and Charlotte Gautreau v. Osmose Utilities Services Inc., ABC Insurance Co. and Driver XYZ, damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Lawrence T. Lane v. Priscilla Gray Lane, divorce.
Hannah Babin v. Nathaniel Babin, divorce.
Megan Bordelon Gwatney v. Jon S. Gwatney Jr., divorce.
Kristen Hebert Hoffman v. David Louis Hoffman, divorce.
Kimberly Foret Vasquez v. Shannon Louis Vasquez, divorce.
Tahira Jackson Tate v. Keith Tate, divorce.
Russell M. Gaudin v. Stacey Gaudin, divorce.
Michael J. Kelley v. Leticia Z. Kelley, divorce.
Jones Janice Brisco aka Janice Brisco Jones v. Felton Louis Jones, divorce.
Blair Junot, state Department of Children and Family Services and minor v. Thomas Laborde, child support.
Tekila Sullivan, state Department of Children and Family Services and minor v. Valdez McKinley, child support.
Megan Vessell v. Marvin Vessell, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Elizabeth Lavigne Niquiporo
Succession of Catherine Sagona Bagala
Succession of Jason Allan Derousselle
Succession of Don Austern
Succession of Barbara Schmidt Stieber and Wallace William Stieber