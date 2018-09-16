A Baton Rouge man has been arrested in a two-vehicle crash in Donaldsonville that killed a 2-year-old, according to Louisiana State Police
John T. Henderson, 27, was arrested in the crash, which took the life of Malashia Tumblin. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on La. 70 at La. 3120 in Ascension Parish, Sgt. Jared L. Sandifer said in a news release.
Henderson was driving a 1999 Dodge Ram pickup eastbound on La. 3120. At the same time, John Detwiler, 50, of Houma, was driving a 2019 GMC pickup southbound on La. 70. As Henderson approached the intersection with La. 70, he failed to stop, the State Police spokesman said. Henderson's vehicle entered into the southbound lanes and into the path of Detwiler’s GMC, and as a result the GMC struck the Dodge on the driver’s side.
There were three juvenile and one adult passengers in Henderson’s vehicle, none of whom were properly restrained, Sandifer said. Malashia was initially transported from the scene with critical injuries to Prevost Memorial Hospital in Donaldsonville, where she succumbed to injuries received in the crash. A 6-year-old girl sustained critical injuries and was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. A 4-year-old boy sustained moderate injuries, and a 27-year-old woman sustained minor injuries. Both were transported to OLOL as well, Sandifer said.
Detwiler and a 50-year-old female passenger were both properly restrained and suffered only minor injuries, and both were transported from the scene to OLOL, Sandifer said. A 26-year-old male passenger in the vehicle was uninjured. Impairment on Detwiler’s part is not suspected, but per standard procedures a toxicology sample was obtained from him to be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.
Henderson was unrestrained at the time of the crash, but sustained only minor injuries. He was taken from the scene to the Ascension Parish Jail where he submitted to a breath test to determine impairment, the results of which were 0.103 percent BAC. Henderson was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail for the following counts: first-offense DWI, vehicular homicide, four counts of vehicular negligent injuring, first-degree vehicular negligent injuring, three counts of child restraint violations, stop sign violation and seat belt violation.