On Aug. 13, 2019, at the end of the City Council meeting the members of the sixth Class of the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council Commissioners was inducted. Gathering are, first row from left, Antonio Buchanan, Laila Cost, L’Nysia Johnson, MaKayla Jacobs, Joel Walker, Courtney Washington and Tamiko Garrison; and second row, Mayor Leroy Sullivan, Lauthaught Delaney, Chuck Long II, the Rev Charles Brown, Raymond Aucoin, Reginald Francis Sr., and Brent Landry.