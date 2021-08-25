LSU awarded 969 degrees during the university’s 305th commencement exercises Aug. 13. The 969 degrees awarded was an all-time record for any summer commencement at the university.

LSU held two ceremonies — one for graduate students and another for undergraduate and post-baccalaureate students.

Two graduates received the University Medal for graduating with the highest undergraduate GPA in the class. The medalists included Aimee Maria Ardonne, of Denham Springs, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in leadership and human resource development from the College of Human Sciences and Education, and Georgia Claire Krieger, a native of Mandeville, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from the College of Humanities and Social Sciences.

Ascension Parish

College of Art & Design

Katherine M. Hightower, Prairieville

E.J. Ourso College of Business

Leonard R. Fields, Donaldsonville

Nicholas C. Weber, Prairieville

College of Engineering

Callie Amanda Sholmire, Gonzales

College of Human Sciences & Education

Nicole Briana Megginson, Prairieville

Kylah Jenay Pittman, Gonzales

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Cade Michael Blanchard, Prairieville

Torey Joseph Powers, St. Amant

Graduate School

Certificate

Lori LeBlanc Ridgdell, Burnside

Master's

Evgeniya V. Ashley, Prairieville

Joelle Nicole Constant, Prairieville

Abigail Jean-Marie Gaudin, Gonzales

Jordan Rita Logarbo, Geismar

Hiba Malik, Geismar

Austin Blake Taylor, Prairieville

Jazmin Monique Williams, Donaldsonville

Doctorate

Brian Phillip Briggs, Prairieville

East Baton Rouge Parish

College of Art & Design

Raegan Renee Dauthier, Zachary

College of Engineering

William Patrick Payne, Zachary

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Juliana Patricia Voiers, Zachary

College of Music & Dramatic Arts

Breann Lee Burson, Zachary

Graduate School

Master's

Christine Elizabeth Walsh, Greenwell Springs

East Feliciana Parish

E.J. Ourso College of Business

William Seth Hooge, Clinton

Graduate School

Doctorate

Marisa LeAnn Russell Myers, Clinton

West Feliciana Parish

Graduate School

Master's

Jonathan Eric Henslee, St. Francisville

Livingston Parish

College of Agriculture

Cassidy Rene Dixon, Walker

E.J. Ourso College of Business

Thomas S. Fuentes, Denham Springs

College of Human Sciences & Education

Aimee Maria Ardonne, Denham Springs

Delcie Celeste Briggs, Walker

Kayla Brooke Coleman, Denham Springs

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Leslie Joel Bernard, Denham Springs

Ethan Chaney Phillips, Denham Springs

Graduate School

Master's

Stacie Marcotte Muse, Denham Springs

Doctorate

Ryan Adam Dutsch, Walker

Tangipahoa Parish

College of the Coast & Environment

Kyrsten Teel Boswell, Ponchatoula

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Mae Emma Hill, Hammond

Matthew J. Smith, Hammond

College of Science

Ashton Rhea Bridges, Kentwood

Graduate School

Master's

Lauren N. Hebert, Ponchatoula

Jon Robert Beuhler Oliver, Hammond

View comments