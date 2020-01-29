THURSDAY
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
RIBBON-CUTTING: 10 a.m., D1 Training, 2733 W. Outfitters Drive, Gonzales. Celebrate the opening of D1 Training Ascension with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
EXPLORING CREATIVEBUG — SEWING: 4 p.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. Space is limited and registration is required. To register, call (225) 673-8699.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. For information, call (225) 450-1016.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
PASTA SNOWFLAKES: 6 p.m., Galvez Branch Library. Teens come to Galvez and make snowflakes out of pasta, paint, glue and glitter. For grades 6-12. (225) 622-3339.
FRIDAY
LUNCH BREAK YOGA: Noon to 1 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Every Friday. For information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
CRAPPIE MADNESS: 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Cabela's, 2200 Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. Featuring kids' workshop-Crappie fishing, crafts, challenges and prizes. Enter for a chance to win a 2020 Tracker Panfish 16 boat. Drawing will be in the middle of the store. Cabelas.com.
TUESDAY
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call (225) 450-1016.
B.Y.O.C. — BRING YOUR OWN CRAFT: 6 p.m., Galvez Branch Library. A monthly craft club that will meet on the first Tuesday of every month at the Galvez library. Bring your own project or find inspiration at the library while you meet and socialize with other crafters in the area. Coffee and assorted equipment will be provided, as well as a selection of instructional material and patterns to get you started. (225) 622-3339.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
MIND-BODY SKILLS SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Mary Bird Perkins’ Mind-Body Skills support group in Gonzales helps cancer survivors and caregivers reduce stress, enhance the immune system, increase a sense of well-being and improve self-care. To register, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
KOKUSAIKA: 4 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. If you're interested in cosplay, anime, mange, gaming, etc., then this club for teens is for you. Open to all teens ages 12-18. Cosplay is welcome. (225) 647-3955.
Feb. 6
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
LIBRARY BOOK CLUB: Noon to 1 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. For information on book club meetings at any location or to see if space is available, visit myapl.org.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. For information, call (225) 450-1016.
ASCENSION ICON 2020 AUDITIONS: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Clarion Inn Conference Center, Gonzales. Visit ascensionicon.com to apply.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
LIBRARY BOOK CLUB: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Dutchtown, Gonzales and Galvez branch libraries. Registration is required. For information, visit myapl.org or call Gonzales at (225) 647-3955, Galvez at (225) 622-3339 or Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699.