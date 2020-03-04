Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Feb. 10-14:
CIVIL SUITS
Cobblestone Parc Homeowners Association Inc. v. Addison Dwayne Magee and Rosalyn Lewis Magee, open account.
Devon L. Reeves v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co, damages.
Clifton Street, Kelly Street v. Kendreick Rashad Manchester, Laura Manchester and XYZ Insurance Co., damages.
Tina Devall v. Wal-mart Stores LLC, damages.
Andrew Forque v. Kaitlin Leigh Taylor and Progressive Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Cco Mechanical LLC v. D Honore Construction and Ascension Parish School Board, monies due.
Monica Fefie, Corsica Sohntrell Johnson v. Custody, guardianship.
State of Louisiana, Division of Administration, Office of Community Development and Recovery Disaster Unit v. Evangeline Eve Duronslet, monies due.
Ralph D. Christy, Anthony Lloyd Christy and Cline L. Christy Elliot v. Charlie Heirs of Douglas, Cleory Heirs of Douglas Sr. and Luvenia Douglas Vallery, declaratory judgment.
Calvin Madison v. Nicol W. Gooden, executory judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Lynwood Ducro, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Demetria C. Robinson, open account.
Stearns Lending LLC v. Travis D. Pierson, executory process.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Ashley E. Wright, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Marie Lambert, open account.
TD Bank USA Na v. Vanessa Velasquez, open account.
Second Round Sub LLC and Comenity Capital Bank v. Rochelle Clark, open account.
Second Round Sub LLC and Comenity Capital Bank v. Ashlee Gaines, open account.
Murphy Painter v. District Attorney Ricky Babin, mandamus.
Angela Knox v. Ford Motor Co. and Lionel Toncrey, damages.
VW Credit Inc. dba Audi Financial Services v. Lujiwiani Taylor, executory process.
Cavalry SPV I LLC and Citi Bank NA v. Daniel C. Kanoff, open account.
Andrea White v. Amguard Insurance Co., Stanley Steamer of Baton Rouge LLC and William Booth, damages.
Director Electronics Corp. v. Safe Now LLC, open account.
Stephanie Sims Collins v. John Michael Collins, executory judgment.
Midland Fundng LLC v. Rebecca Lemon, executory judgment.
Courtney Julien, structured settlement.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Keyetta Thomas aka Latalya Keyetta Thomas, promissory note.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Montisha J. Bassett aka Montisha Jeanne Bassett, promissory note.
Neighbors Federal Credit Union v. Kent J. Bordelon and Diana Bordelon, promissory note.
Autovest LLC v. Danielle Chew, promissory note.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Bonaventure Holly, promissory note.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Ronald Young Sr. and Kelly Young, promissory note.
Autovest LLC v. Katlyn Thibeau, promissory note.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Michelle M. Webre, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Dena H. Poche, open account.
Capital One Bank USA Nc v. Renarda Foreman, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Shane Kestenholz, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Pamela N. Arceneaux, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. David J. Streich, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Bruce E. Williams, open account.
Aaron Turner v. Liberty Personal Insurance Co. and Sydney Sheets, damages.
MacEy Marchand, Hershal Obo Cofer and Everleigh Cofer v. Travelers Insurance Co., Eatel Corp LLC, Progressive Casualty Insurance Co. and Tyler T. Ballard, damages.
Bank of New York Mellon FKA, Bank of New York Trustee and Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities v. Paul Andrew Solomon, executory process.
Pingora Loan Servicing LLC v. Richard L. Christian III, executory process.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Cynthia Gauthreaux, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Michael Davis, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Michael L. Lyons, open account.
Discover Bank v. Jeanne Stiles, open account.
Second Round Sub LLC and Assignee of Comenity Bank Wayfair v. Johana Montoya, open account.
Conn Appliances Inc v. Samara J. Mixon, open account.
EFCU Financial Federal Credit Union v. Charleston Percy Murphy Jr., executory process.
Sydney Sheets v. Aaron Turner, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., damages.
Yvonne Green and Jemoine Green v. Allstate Indemnity Insurance Co., J. Clelland Ian, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and Otis Green, damages.
Otis N. Green v. Ian J. Clelland, Allstate Indemnity Co. and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co, damages.
Destiny Blancahrd v. Patrick Gehbauer and Geico Casualty Co., damages.
US Bank National Association v. Kelvin Dwayne Ruffins aka Kelvin D. Ruffins aka Kelvin Ruffins, executory process.
FAMILY SUITS
Karen Jackson, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Ashley Prejean, child support.
Kylie Phillips, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Eric Wallace Sr., child support.
Shawn Walker v. Keithen Walker, divorce.
Samone Bourgeois Gautreau v. Johnathon P. Gautreau, divorce.
Madeline Denise Bradley v. David Everette Bradley, divorce.
Timothy Paul Simoneaux v. Tracey Manzella Simoneaux, divorce.
Veronica Dupre Burns v. James Donald Burns, divorce.
Kevin Sanchez v. Jessica Blanchard Sanchez, divorce.
Jayme Poirrier Millet v. Chad Michael Millet, divorce.
Elizabeth Daigle Deslattes v. Antoine Dassise Deslattes, divorce.
Kim Nicholas, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Durwin Taylor, child support.
Mauricio Pena v. Magdalena Alvarez Pena, divorce.
Stevie Sanderson Jr. v. Stephanie Miller Sanderson, divorce.
Trey Tennimon v. Jaime M. Wilson, divorce.
Michelle Vaughn Rodriguez v. Brandon Michael Rodriguez, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Emile P. Loupe Jr.
Succession of Walter Raymond Hays Sr.
Succession of Lois J. Billiodeaux Bryant Aka, Lois Bryant
Succession of Michael Preston Krumholt
Succession of Mary Germaine Vidrine
Succession of Ronny Paul McCracken