Two Donaldsonville building restoration projects have been awarded $10,000 grants from the Louisiana Main Street program, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said.
Donaldsonville Area Foundation's application for the Mistretta Store, one of the oldest wooden buildings in Donaldsonville, asked for $10,000 for the stabilization of damaged wood on interior walls of the building. The work includes repairing beadboard and the staircase spinals. Once renovations are complete, it will be the home of the Chef John Folse General Store and Museum.
Also receiving $10,000 is Natalie Noel, of White Owl Properties, for the installation of a fire suppression system to help bring the 1890 building up to code. This is the first phase of a large restoration project. The vacant building will be put back into commerce as a microbrewery.
“We are excited to work collaboratively with this year’s Restoration Grant recipients as the projects come to fruition in these communities, saidRay Scriber, director of the Louisiana Main Street Program.
"Each community’s approach to downtown revitalization is different and unique. It has been our experience that our Redevelopment Grants many times are the spark that ignites other commercial building owners near these properties to restore their buildings.”
The Louisiana Office of Cultural Development’s Division of Historic Preservation announced $100,000 in grant funding awarded through the Main Street program to 10 Main Street communities to revitalize historic commercial buildings.
The Louisiana Main Street program is an economic development program with its foundation in historic preservation. The program offers two types of competitive state-funded, dollar-for-dollar matching Restoration Grants, a $10,000 grant for major projects and a $2,500 grant for minor projects. Grants are awarded annually for either interior or exterior rehabilitation for a historic commercial building.
“The Louisiana Main Street Restoration Grants are intended to serve as a catalyst for change in these communities that otherwise may not have been possible,” Nungesser said. “Historic downtowns are the heart of any community and the people who live near these areas will reap the benefits from seeing commercial buildings put back into productive reuse. Visitors and tourists visit a town to learn about its history, experience its culture, and to see its historic landmarks.”
The Louisiana Main Street program operates under the umbrella of the National Main Street Center, an arm of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Since 1984, Louisiana’s Main Street program has helped more than 40 communities with design, planning, staff training, and capacity building. The program also provides revitalization technical assistance in the areas of economic development, streetscape design, promotion and organization.
To qualify for the statewide grant funding, required criteria include that a building must be located within a Main Street district, be used for commercial purposes and be at least 50 years old. In addition, the proposed work must be approved by the local Historic District Commission and the Louisiana Main Street office, while also conforming to the guidelines set forth by the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation.
Grant awardees were selected by a panel of experts from other coordinating Main Street programs across the country. The panel judged each application based on the proposed scope of work to determine a ranking in order to be selected to receive a grant.
Overall, Louisiana Main Street communities have seen $931 million in total investment between the private and public sectors including new construction and rehabilitation along with 12,722 new jobs, 2,962 new businesses, and more than 982,832 volunteers.