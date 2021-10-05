Ascension spray parks close for the season
Ascension Parish's two spray parks have closed for the season, officials with the Ascension Parish Recreation Department announced.
The spray park at the Oak Grove Park in Prairieville closed Sunday.
The spray park at the Sotile Pavilion in Donaldsonville closed earlier for repairs and will remain closed until late spring 2022.
The Recreation Department also stated that its Darrow Community Center will be closed indefinitely to repair damage from Hurricane Ida.
COVID-19 testing site open in Gonzales
Our Lady of the Lake continues to provide COVID-19 testing from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2647 S. St. Elizabeth Blvd., on the campus of Our Lady of the Lake Ascension.
For information, visit olormc.com/covid-testing.
EA HOCO run, cornhole tourney set
East Ascension's Cross Country team is sponsoring a homecoming fun run and cornhole tournament at 8 a.m. Oct. 16 at the high school's track. The race will follow the traditional Jambalaya Festival race route.
The event is a fundraiser for the cross country team. Students can race for $10 wearing their school spirit shirt. Adults are $20 to race. Cornhole is $20 per person and blind draw. To register for the cornhole tournament, visit https://secure.payk12.com/school/_/153item/207304, and for the race, visit htttps://secure.payk12.com/school/_/153/item207298.
COVID-19 shots available at Health Unit
The staff at the Ascension Parish Health Unit reminds residents they can get the COVID-19 vaccine at the health unit.
The Moderna vaccine is available at the Ascension Parish Health Unit, 1024 S. East Ascension Complex Blvd., in Gonzales. Appointments are available by calling (225) 450-1425.
For information, visit https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine/.
TOPS Club meets
Take off Pounds Sensibly meets starting with weigh-in at 9:15 a.m. and meeting at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the fellowship hall at Carpenter's Chapel Church, 41181 La. 933, in Prairieville. Dues are $5 a month. For information, call Miriam Sanchez at (225) 202-8521.
Drop off recycling
The Recycling Center is at the Department of Public Works headquarters, 42077 Churchpoint Road, in Gonzales. Operating hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.