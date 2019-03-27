Ascension Catholic shuts out Dutchtown
In a matchup of two strong baseball teams, the Ascension Catholic Bulldogs rode a masterful pitching performance by senior Tre Medine and shut out the Dutchtown Griffins 1-0 Friday night.
“Tre was really good, and our defense made the plays behind him. Big win against a quality 5A program in Dutchtown, great game and atmosphere at our field,” coach Todd Landry said.
Medine scattered four hits against the Griffins with 10 strikeouts in a complete-game victory. Pitcher Brock Barthelemy was equally good for the Griffins, allowing three hits and one run against the defending Division 4 champions.
LaMarcus Jones led the Griffins with two hits. The Bulldogs scored the lone run in the second inning as senior John Broussard drove in courtesy runner Jai Williams.
Seniors Mason Zeringue, who recorded a triple, and Rodney Blanchard had hits for the Bulldogs. “We have been playing well. Time to start district play this week and the plan is to continue executing against some good teams in our district," Landry said.
The Griffins dropped to 13-8 on the season and will open district play Thursday, March 28, against rival East Ascension. Ascension Catholic moved to 14-2 and will host Kentwood on Thursday in its district opener.