GONZALES — The city is finalizing a request for proposals from owners of 10 acres of land within city limits and in the area of Interstate 10, La. 30 and La. 44 as a site for a new conference center, Chief Administrative Officer Scot Byrd said.

The city will be advertising the request for proposals, which seeks five acres for the conference center and five acres for third-party placement of a full-service hotel, with a deadline for submitting offers of Feb. 18 at 3 p.m., Byrd said in an interview after Monday's City Council meeting.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

During the meeting, the council certified the Dec. 8 election results that saw the passage of the city's 2 percent hotel-motel tax, which will fund construction and operation of the conference center.

There were 745 votes in favor and 567 against the tax, which is expected to raise about $500,000 a year in perpetuity, to build, maintain and operate the convention center.

Gonzales hotel-motel tax passed by voters; here's where money will go Gonzales voters Saturday approved a 2 percent, hotel-motel occupancy tax, with 57 percent of voters in favor and 43 percent opposed, according…

Also, Mayor Barney Arceneaux and council members recognized outgoing city attorney Erin Lanoux, who served in that role since 2015. Lanoux will be sworn in as the Ascension Parish Court judge in January.

Matt Percy, with the Gonzales law firm of Percy, Lanoux and Mumphrey, has been appointed the new city attorney. Percy also serves as the attorney for the town of Sorrento, a position he has held for six years.