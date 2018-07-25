Five Ascension Parish School Board members will be facing challengers in the Nov. 6 elections, five incumbents will retain their office, and one seat will be filled by a newcomer to the board.
Qualifying for candidates in the fall election ended on July 20.
In a race for another local office, that of Ascension Parish Court judge, Kim Landry of Prairieville and Erin Wiley Lanoux of Gonzales, attorney for the city of Gonzales and daughter of Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley, will be seeking the seat that will be left vacant upon the retirement of Judge Marilyn Lambert.
School Board members with no opposition for the next term on the board are Robyn Penn Delaney of Donaldsonville, District 1; Julie Blouin of Gonzales, District 3; Taft Kleinpeter of Prairieville, District 5, Seat B; Louis Lambert of Prairieville, District 6, Seat B; and Pat Russo of Gonzales, District 7, Seat B.
Five other School Board members have challengers.
In District 2, incumbent Scott Duplechein of St. Amant will face Duane Humphrey of Sorrento; and in District 4, Seat B, incumbent John Murphey of Prairieville will face Corey Orgeron, also of Prairieville.
Incumbent Shawn Sevario and John DeFrances, both of Prairieville, will be running for the District 5, Seat A office.
In District 6, Seat A, incumbent Lorraine Wimberly of Gonzales will be running against three others — Mike Anderson of Gonzales, Jared "Boo" Bercegeay of St. Amant and Dennis Cullen of Gonzales.
In District 7, Seat A, incumbent Troy Gautreau of Gonzales will be running against Darius Moore of Prairieville.
School Board member Kerry Diez of District 4, Seat A, is not seeking re-election. That seat will be filled by the sole candidate for the post, Marty Bourgeois of Geismar.
In the Nov. 6 election, voters will also be choosing their next secretary of state and their U.S. representatives for the 2nd Congressional District and 6th Congressional District.