The Ascension Chamber of Commerce has chosen the 31 members of the Leadership Ascension Class of 2019.
Leadership Ascension is designed to develop responsible and informed community leaders, a news release said. Recognized and emerging leaders in the community are selected to represent the diverse demographic of the Ascension Parish community based on an application outlining each candidate’s work experience, education and community involvement.
The 10-month Leadership Program, facilitated by Ascension Chamber vice president of operations Liz Laurent, strives to develop practical leadership skills while promoting personal growth. Sessions are held each month and cover topics including diversity, education, social concerns, health care, law enforcement and government.
The program begins with a team-building opening retreat and ends with a two-day closing retreat where the students review the sessions, share thoughts on Ascension Parish and present class projects that are developed throughout the year, the release states.
Members of this year’s class are: Gary Barbour, Eatel Corp.; Ace Bourgeois, MindWorx Marketing; Lauren Castine, Prestige Events Co.; Barker Dirmann, Ascension Chamber of Commerce; Mia Edwards, Ascension Parish School Board; Lynette Erlandson, Shell Chemical Geismar; Chris Fontenot, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office; Mark French, The Bug Man Professional Pest Control; Joseph Gaudin, Shell Chemical LP; Chris Haftek, Domain Architecture; Michelle Helfrich, BASF; Anthony Henderson, Ascension Parish government; Rick Jones, Neighbors Federal Credit Union; June Julien, Ascension Parish Clerk of Court; Glen Knight Jr., Hancock Whitney Bank; Dean Landry, St. Elizabeth Hospital; Carrie LeBlanc, Brothers Correctional Services; Bridget Marino, Ascension Parish government; Chabry Marks, St. Elizabeth Physicians; Britt Mascarella, ReMax Plus; Byron McCaughey, Rubicon; Linda Molaison, Methanex USA; Jeremy Molley, Active Martial Arts; Erica Page, Pelican State Credit Union; Kriste Rigby, Grace Hebert Architects; Allison Ruffing, BASF; Jamie Seal, Quality Engineering & Surveying; Rusievelt Vessel Jr., City of Gonzales; Bradley Ward, Ochsner Health System-Baton Rouge; Jonathan Woolley, Garcia Roofing and Sheet Metal; and Ashley Wooters, BASF.
For information about Leadership Ascension, visit www.ascensionchamber.com or call (225) 647-7487.