DONALDSONVILLE — A time capsule from the Ascension Parish school year of 1938-1939, discovered last year during a renovation project, was opened 80 years later on Jan. 15 night.
Inside the copper box, roughly 10 by 12 inches, were copies of the newspaper "Donaldsonville Chief," the first volume of the Donaldsonville High school newspaper, called the "Tiger Times," and numerous documents.
The box was discovered as a building on the campus of the former Donaldsonville High school, the B.C. Alwes Auditorium, was renovated last year to transform the former auditorium into classroom space for the school district's Head Start program.
The time capsule had been tucked away in a wall space behind an official plaque commemorating the construction 80 years ago of the free-standing auditorium, named after the Donaldsonville High School principal at the time, B.C. Alwes.
"Something unexpected happened during the renovation," Superintendent David Alexander said, referring to the time capsule that was opened at the Ascension Parish School Board meeting, which also saw a ribbon-cutting for the newly opened Head Start classroom facility at 501 Lee Ave., Donaldsonville.
Also inside the copper box that had been protected from the elements inside the old auditorium wall were history books from local historian Sidney Marchand.
And there was a handwritten list of school faculty, signed by Principal Alwes.
All of the items will be placed on exhibit in the Head Start building.
Faculty and school district staff also placed items in a new time capsule that will be installed in the same building.
The items included student shirts with their school logos, a parents' handbook and a cap and gown for future graduates.