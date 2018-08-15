Members of the Louisiana Retired Teachers Association met recently to plan programs for local retired educators for the coming year. Unit presidents from the association's District IV planned meetings and events that will begin in September.
There are several units within association's District IV, which includes Ascension, East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Iberville, East Feliciana, West Feliciana and Pointe Coupee parishes. Teachers or administrators who retired from these parishes are invited to join both their respective units and the association.
Most meetings and events will have a guest speaker and door prizes. Information about these programs will be available on lrta.net.
The Louisiana Retired Teachers Association is a nonprofit organization that is devoted to protecting and enhancing benefits for those receiving retirement benefits from the Teachers’ Retirement System of Louisiana.