Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Oct. 21-25:
CIVIL SUITS
Bumpus Anna Catherine v. Tutorship.
Frank H. Ashford III, Jennifer Ashford v. Tutorship, tutorship.
Ricky J. Madere v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and Julia B. Peck, damages.
Credit Corp Solutions Inc. v. Tia Whittington, open account.
Rose Claudio v. Santos Martinez, executory judgment.
Linda Benard v. Guardianship, miscellaneous.
Shane Morrow v. Alfred Saurage and USAA General Indemnity Co., damages.
Exxonmobil Pipeline Co. v. Oakwood Capital LP, expropriation.
Exxonmobil Pipeline Co. v. Troy J. Schexnayder and Brendas Schexnayder, expropriation.
Exxonmobile Pipline Co. v. Hwy 44 LLC, expropriation.
Exxonmobil Pipeline Co. v. Mahaley Success Morton, expropriation.
Exxonmobil Pipeline Co. v. Melancon Jackie Fife, John G. Melancon, Peggy Millet Melancon and Sammie Villnuve Melancon, expropriation.
Exxonmobil Pipeline Co. v. Elizabeth R. Laiche and Darrell T. Laiche, expropriation.
Exxonmobile Pipeline Co. v. Joseph Dale Savoy, Barry M. Mayers, Erva Mayers, Jessica Mayers Saucier, Trudy Lynn Mayers and Francine Mayers D'Amico, expropriation.
Exxonmobil Pipeline Co. v. A & T Robert Enterprises LLC, expropriation.
Department of Corrections Credit Union v. Darlene Stewart, promissory note.
Raymond Bailey v. John David White, M. Transportation Big, Protective Insurance and United Services Automobile Association Insurance, damages.
Christopher Lee Wolford v. Anthony Theodore Bruner, Messer LLC Fka, Linde LLC and HDI Global Insurance Co., damages.
First Heritage Credit Of Louisiana LLC v. Stephanie W. Johnson, open account.
Naquita B. Brown v. Allstate Insurance Co., damages.
Darius Spears v. David Thompson, Plumbing Solutions Inc. and United Fire and Casualty Company, damages.
Unifund CCR LLC v. Oral H. Johnson, open account.
Unifund CCR LLC v. Mesa T. Jefferson, open account.
Onemain Financial Group LLC v. Greigilar Scott, open account.
Anthony Sharper Sr. and Anthony Sharper Sr. v. Tiffany Triche, Allstate Property & Casualty and Insurance Co., damages.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Lester J. Mandolph, contract.
Pc Credit of New Iberia v. Courtney Bourque, garnishment.
Jp Morgan Chase Bank National Association v. Alise Martin aka Alise M. L. Martin Burgess, Steve Martin and Daryn Joseph Burgess, executory process.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Joshua Wayne Stein, executory process.
Rex Construction Limited FKA and Augustino Brothers Construction Inc. v. Dave Jackson, open account.
Tonya Johnston v. Bradford Thompson, appeal.
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. John Dwight Riley III aka John D. Riley III aka John Riley III, Kristin G. Riley aka Kristin Riley, executory process.
Fred D. Tuckerson v. Turner Specialty Services LLC and Brad Davis, damages.
Pingora Loan Servicing LLC v. Brandon Creel aka Brandon Ray Creel and Kristi Creel, executory process.
FAMILY SUITS
Shannon Pugh v. Kent Polizzi, child support.
Johanny E. Batista Martinez aka Martinez Johanny Esther Batista v. William Kender Hernandez aka Hernandez William Kender Mena, divorce.
Amanda Kilpatrick Fuller v. Jeremiah Horace Fuller, divorce.
Katherine Sharp Hughes v. Jason Michael Hughes, divorce.
Deborah Cantey v. John D. Cantey Jr., divorce.
Ragan Smith, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Harlan Ford, child support.
Orion Hurts, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Ryan Hurts Sr., child support.
Chelsea Lopez v. John Lopez, divorce.
Laura Deleo Folse v. Trevis John Folse, divorce.
Alfonso Morales v. Laura Cabrera, divorce.
Lauren Kay v. Shiraz Kay, divorce.
Teaishonda Sowell, Louisiana State Department Children & Family v. Christopher Coleman, paternity.
Kyrielle Dempsey, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Landarrius Alverez, paternity.
Jamica Jacobs, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Joshua Thomas, paternity.
Lashasta Mills, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Jamar Smith, paternity.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Estine Joseph Rusk Sr.
Succession of Ruby D. Causin
Succession of Timothy D. Brown Jr.
Succession of Cecilia L. Pasqua
Succession of Donald Paul Guidry
Succession of Sally Dossett