GONZALES — A team of volunteers with Leadership Ascension is spearheading an effort to transform a T-ball field in Gonzales into a baseball facility for children of all abilities.

In the volunteers' vision for the project, the T-ball field on Irma Boulevard would have wide sidewalk approaches, a rubberized playing surface and restroom facilities that would be compliant with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, Leadership Ascension volunteer Erika Page told the Gonzales City Council on Monday.

Leadership Ascension is a program of the Ascension Chamber of Commerce.

Current teams would continue to use the field, which would be more accessible for all players and would allow the city to be able to offer a new team for children with disabilities, Page said.

"It is a big project, but there is a big need," she said.

The field, owned by the Ascension Parish government and maintained by the city of Gonzales, would be the parish's first all-abilities baseball field, Page said.

The volunteers recently presented their initiative to the Ascension Parish government, she said.

The Leadership Ascension volunteers behind the project, who have dubbed themselves the "Team of Dreams," will be seeking grants, personal and corporate donations, and in-kind donations for the approximately $706,000 cost of the baseball facility, Page said.

The Port Vincent firm of Quality Engineering and Surveying is donating the design of the field and restroom facility, she said.

"I think it's a win-win situation for the city," Lance Kohan, the city's recreation director, told the council.

Also on Monday, Clay Stafford, president of the development company Double D of Louisiana, gave an overview of the Heritage Crossing mixed-use development coming to the corner of La. 44 and La. 30, which was recently chosen to be the home of the city's Performing Arts, Conference and Events Center.

The pedestrian-friendly, 103-acre Heritage Crossing will be home to upscale townhomes, restaurants, retail, hotels, high-end office space, medical offices and retirement communities, Stafford said.

The centerpiece will be a town center, where the PACE Center will stand on a lakefront, he said.

"It will be a focal point for the entire region," Stafford said of Heritage Crossing.