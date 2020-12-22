Students in a fifth-grade class at an Ascension Parish public school this year were able to hold a larger-than life molecule and a smaller-than-life Aztec temple thanks to a 3D printer their teacher brought to the classroom.
The teacher, Donna Baudoin, a science and social studies teacher at Duplessis Primary, was able to purchase the printer with a $1,000 grant from a local foundation, the Ascension Fund, which awarded more than 40 grants to teachers this school year.
Baudoin first learned at a national teachers' conference a few years ago about how 3D printers can make lessons come to life.
The objects the students print in class help "model concepts for them that maybe they can't wrap their minds around," she said.
The Ascension Fund, which will mark its 30th anniversary in January, also funds more traditional grant requests by public school teachers, like ACT preparation software, for example, as well as the calculators required to take the exam itself, said Jennifer DeFrances, the Ascension Fund executive director.
Since it was founded in 1991, the nonprofit foundation has awarded approximately 1,350 grants to public school teachers, totaling more than $1.6 million.
The organization that began it all, the Rotary Club of Gonzales, "believed a strong education creates a strong workforce in our community," DeFrances said.
Through a large-scale phone-a-thon three decades ago, the club raised $850,000 in principal; the grants are funded with interest only.
Since then, more than 40 corporate and private endowments have been established for the Ascension Fund that's handled through the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.
Each year, after individual teachers and teacher groups apply for grants, a team of volunteers from outside the foundation choose the recipients, whose identities are unknown to the volunteers during the selection process.
There are three categories of grants, all for educational programs: $500 and $1,000 grants to individual teachers for a single classroom or a single subject and $2,500 grants to a group of teachers at one school for an entire grade or the whole school.
"The funding that this organization provides inspires teachers and school leaders to pursue innovative ideas so that students enjoy high-quality instructional experiences," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander.
Baudoin said that the 3D printer arrived at the school unassembled and she spent about 15 minutes a day in class for about two weeks building it, another learning experience for the children.
The students have printed plastic, palm-size models of molecules, planters for growing "air plants" that don't need soil and water, and the Aztec temple, as well as Aztec money.
"It's all based on curriculum," Baudoin said. "The kids love it."
Teachers who are awarded the grants find out through in-person, surprise classroom visits by board members of the Ascension Fund.
"It's wonderful to see how happy these teachers are when they learn they've been awarded a grant," said Bret Hughes, the Ascension Fund board chair. "They do amazing things for their students with these grants."