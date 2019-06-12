Dutchtown High School Griffins excited about fall football season
The Dutchtown Griffins endured several injuries last season and finished 5-5 with a first-round playoff loss to John Ehret. Coach Guy Mistretta, in his second season at Dutchtown, looks forward to the 2019 season.
“We had some injuries last season, but several young players received valuable game experience," Mistretta said. The offense lost quarterback Dre Monroe and wide receiver Terry Matthews, some big-play threats. The Griffins return offensive lineman Riley Lawrence, tight end Jadyn McKinney, wide receiver Dajan Watkins and running back Blayden Louis.
The quarterback position was shared in the spring by Brayden Fritsche, Logan Scott and Stephen Winfield. The Griffin defense was a strength in 2018 and loses defensive lineman Hayden Willis, defensive back Jordan Jackson and defensive lineman Shane Levy. Returning to lead the defense will be linebacker Johmel Jolla, defensive back Logan Scott and defensive back Jordan Spears.
The kicking game returns Cohen Parent, who made some pressure kicks last season. The Griffins will play a tough pre-district schedule to prepare for rivalry games with East Ascension and St. Amant, as well as Catholic, Woodlawn and McKinley. Summer weights and conditioning have begun in preparation for what looks like an exciting 2019 season.
Class 1A All-State baseball and softball
Members of the Class 1A All-State baseball team from Ascension Catholic High School are pitcher Tre Medine, infielder Rodney Blanchard and outfielder Mason Zeringue. Also on the All-State team is utility player Nic Montalbano of Ascension Christian High School. Earning an honorable mention is infielder Jacob Dunn of Ascension Catholic High School.
Earning honorable mentions on the Class 1A All-State softball team from Ascension Catholic High School are catcher Ceily Grisaffe and infielder Isabelle Abadie.