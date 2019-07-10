Cooper’s Pharmacy, a family-owned independent pharmacy, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony June 11 at 810 W. La. 30, Gonzales.
Among those at the ribbon-cutting were co-owner and pharmacist Donna Berggren, co-owner Derek Berggren, pharmacy clerk Maggie Berggren, Ascension Parish Government public information officer Martin McConnell, Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux, Gonzales Councilman Neal Bourque, Ascension Chamber of Commerce board member Garrett Ganucheau and Ascension Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Barker Dirmann.
For information, call (225) 450-6299, email cooperspharmacyla@gmail.com or visit www.cooperspharmacyla.com.