Cooper’s Pharmacy will operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 810 W. La. 30, Gonzales. In the front row, from left, are Shawn Nolan of Pinnacle Payroll Services, Barker Dirmann of the Ascension Chamber of Commerce, Ascension Parish Government public information officer Martin McConnell, pharmacy clerk Maggie Berggren, family members Peg and Donald Picou, Cooper's Pharmacy co-owners Donna and Derek Berggren, family member Rose Beggren, Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux, Keioca Long of EFCU Financial, Jackie Whitley of Premier Designs Jewelry, family friend Patrick Gomez and Denise Crifasi of LMR Digital. In the second row are family members Candace Picou Linschoten, family members Richard Picou and Jerry Berggren, Garrett Ganucheau of EFCU Financial, and Monte Buckles and Krisy Rice of Louisiana Federal Credit Union.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

Cooper’s Pharmacy, a family-owned independent pharmacy, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony June 11 at 810 W. La. 30, Gonzales.

Among those at the ribbon-cutting were co-owner and pharmacist Donna Berggren, co-owner Derek Berggren, pharmacy clerk Maggie Berggren, Ascension Parish Government public information officer Martin McConnell, Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux, Gonzales Councilman Neal Bourque, Ascension Chamber of Commerce board member Garrett Ganucheau and Ascension Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Barker Dirmann.

For information, call (225) 450-6299, email cooperspharmacyla@gmail.com or visit www.cooperspharmacyla.com.

