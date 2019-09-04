The athletic accomplishments of St. Amant High School graduate Jason Williams, who was named this year to the LSU Athletic Hall of Fame, were recognized Aug. 15 when Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa proclaimed Jason Williams Day.
According to the proclamation, Jason Williams was born Dec. 8, 1973, to Gerald and Sheryl DeArmond Williams. He graduated from St. Amant High School in 1992 and from LSU in 1996. He played baseball for LSU from 1992-96, with the distinction of playing on two national champion teams; he finished his career there with a .321 batting average, 24 home runs, and 152 RBIs. He still holds the SEC record for most career runs scored with 270, and he ranks second all-time at LSU in total games played with 266.
Williams was chosen to play on the U.S. Olympic baseball team, and he and his teammates earned a bronze medal at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta. He played professional baseball from 1996 until his retirement in 2003.
Williams and his wife, Christine Boudreaux Williams, have a son, Preston Jason Williams.
St. Amant High School retired his baseball jersey, No. 12, in 2014.