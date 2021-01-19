Playing a sport during a pandemic is not easy, but the Dutchtown Griffins boys basketball team is dealing with it like everyone else.
“We have had to pause a couple of times and have not had our full contingent of players, but everyone is dealing with it, we will continue to move forward and hope those that are affected can get healthy,” said coach Pat Hill.
Hill is a veteran coach and has led his team during these difficult times. The Griffins are 8-8 (as of press time) and are happy to be playing this season. “We are fortunate to be playing and our team continues to work hard,” Hill said.
The Griffins lost some key players in Troy Thomas, Ryan Bromfield and Christian Smith. Those guys along with others helped the Griffins advance to the 5A quarters in 2019. Returning to lead the Griffins are Stephen Aguillard, Brian Norris, Jackson Hutchings, Chris Rodney, Dustin Graves, Robert Youngblood and Dayton Crewell.
Out of the top seven players, only two are seniors, Rodney and Hutchings. The strength of the team is their ability to be coached. “These guys are extremely coachable," Hill.
The Griffins have continued to work on all aspects of the game, with rebounding being a big focus. The district is tough with McKinley, Woodlawn, Catholic and rivals East Ascension and St. Amant.
“Our district is very competitive and we expect tough games every night,” the coach said.
As we head to district play and playoff time, the Griffins will continue to play hard and cherish every game they play.
Class 1A All State football team announced
Making the state class 1A All State team were Ascension Catholic's Jacob Dunn, kicker, 1st team; defensive lineman J’Mond Tapp, honorable mention and running back, Khai Prean honorable mention.
Correction
St. Amant High linebacker Sam McCorkle was omitted from the 5-5A all district 1st team in last week’s column. The Advocate regrets the error.