Ascension public schools, along with area residents and businesses, raised $26,552.91 for Calcasieu Parish schools' hurricane relief efforts.
Ascension schools held dress-down days, the district accepted additional online donations and local businesses such as Eatel donated to the cause.
"After the flood of 2016, Ascension public schools benefited greatly from the generosity of others to include funding, a helping hand, and just overall encouragement," said Ascension Superintendent David Alexander. "We know that our community recognizes the importance of opening schools, a critical step toward a community’s recovery from a disaster. Due to the overall generosity of the entire Ascension Parish community, we are able to support one of the many school districts impacted by Hurricane Laura, joining others who have been sending support to those impacted communities."
Alexander thanked Ascension's schools, students, families, businesses and everyone who joined in the effort to help in Calcasieu's recovery.
Students in Calcasieu Parish recently began to return to school with additional schools opening this week after Hurricane Laura devastated much of southwest Louisiana on Aug. 27. The public school system is facing roughly $300 million in repair costs after 74 of 76 buildings sustained damages.
“We are grateful for the support received from our neighbors, both near and far," said Calcasieu Parish Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus. "The kindness and generosity of the people in Ascension Parish is incredible, and we can’t thank Ascension Parish schools enough for spearheading this effort. This donation is a true example of the Louisiana spirit, and that’s what will keep us going as we continue rebuilding foundations for the future."
At a recent Ascension Parish School Board meeting, local telecommunications provider EATEL presented a check for $2,500 to contribute to relief efforts.
The donated funds from Ascension were sent to Calcasieu Parish schools last week.
Calcasieu Parish schools serves over 33,000 students at 35 elementary schools, 11 middle schools, and 11 high schools. In addition, the school district has two career and technical facilities, one academy of learning, four alternative facilities, and two K-12 schools.