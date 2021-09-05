LSU's online graduates for August include:

Ascension Parish

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Tristan Samuel Babin, Gonzales

Gabrielle Joliza Turner, Prairieville

Graduate School

Master's

Caitlyn Louise Coats, Prairieville

Jena' C.D. Dennis, Donaldsonville

Alex Paul St. Romain, Gonzales

Raegan Simone Washington, Prairieville

East Baton Rouge Parish

Graduate School

Master's

Chasity Michelle Matthews-Cannon, Zachary

Kyle Murray Watt, Zachary

Livingston Parish

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Charles Emery Robinson, Walker

Graduate School

Master's

Jolie Claire Cornay, Satsuma

Latrika Shanee Smith, Springfield

Tangipahoa Parish

Graduate School

Master's

Regine Shontise Banks, Hammond

Michelle Joanna Guillory, Ponchatoula

Lindsay Codi Toole, Loranger

