The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail Sept. 5-12:
Sept. 5
Mayeaux, Robert A.: 48, 13136 Dear St., Maurepas, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Truitt, Dontravious: 29, 6630 Seigen Village, Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Boudy, Michael D.: 39, 715 N. Bullion Ave., Gonzales, four counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Ballard, Justin: 27, 30756 Aberdeen St., Denham Springs, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, simple burglary/all others.
White, Terrica: 40, 3645 Bryon Ave., Baton Rouge, misdemeanor theft.
Smith, Cal: 65, 1867 Geason St., St James, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Matthews, Brian: 31, 1630 N. 49th St., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court.
Goldman, Derrick: 31, 2740 Cajun Drive, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Hilbert Jr., Michael Thomas: 40, 17867 Airline Highway, Lot 15, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Hazelton Jr., Neil Ewin: 57, 43264 Moody Dixon Road, 2, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Kinney, James C.: 42, 13052 Leo Lambert Road, St. Amant, violations of protective orders.
Knowles, Andre: 56, 1204 Magnolia Crossing St., Gonzales, misrepresentation during booking, failure to appear in court, felony aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, turning movements and required signals, passing a vehicle on the left, reckless operation, speeding, stop signs and yield signs, no motor vehicle insurance, violations of registration provisions, no seat belt, false certificates.
Reyes, Jacqueline Antoinett: 30, 38520 La. 621, Gonzales, simple battery.
Johnson, Kent: 56, 610 W. Sixth St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Bullock, Michael Cory: 37, 36457 C Braud Road, Prairieville, felony simple criminal damage to property.
Martinez, Kandace Layne: 31, 12066 Pete Gaudin Road, St. Amant, operating vehicle while license is suspended, speeding, failure to appear in court.
Graham, Rhonda: 43, 841 Meadow Glen Ave., Zachary, misdemeanor theft, monetary instrument abuse, misrepresentation during booking.
Sept. 6
King, Jack: 40, 40472 William Ficklin Road, Gonzales, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Jones, Amanda Briana: 26, 41085 Talonwood Drive, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Holmes, Jacob: 30, address unavailable, failure to appear in court.
Johnson, Paul: 61, 1318 McKinley St., Donaldsonville, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery of a police officer, resisting an officer by violence, resistance, or opposition.
Fitzroy, George: 36, 1123 Touro St., New Orleans, driving on right side of road/exceptions, resisting an officer, operating while intoxicated.
Mouton, Danny Ray: 39, 747 Agnes Drive, Breaux Bridge, state probation violation.
Davies, Jon Paul: 33, 315 S. Sammy St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Hill, Roderick Orlando: 34, 3770 Toledo Road, 135, Jacksonville, Florida, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Suc Moran, Salvador: 25, 122 S. Sammy St., Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Willems, Steven: 36, 38240 Charleston Road, Prairieville, use of certain wireless telecommunications devices for text messaging prohibited, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Sept. 7
Thomassie, Rebecca: 26, 15041 Sweet Pecan Ave., Prairieville, aggravated second degree battery.
Smith, Jessica: 34, 300 Pecan Drive, St. Gabriel, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Hipp, Gregory: 56, 15041 Sweet Pecan Ave., Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, violations of protective orders.
Bougere, Michael: 29, 407 Mulberry St., Donaldsonville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, two counts of failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft.
Bazile, Chase Michael: 35, 37313 La. 74, 142, Geismar, failure to appear in court.
Warner, Lee Michael: 31, 7409 Prescott Road, Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Maher, Joseph Maher: 39, 11261 Denham Road, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Jupiter, Kentra Monique: 33, 242 Dville Village Circle, Donaldsonville, owner to secure registration, operating vehicle while license is suspended, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Evarts, Jeffery Adam: 57, 40169 Black Bayou Extension, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft, failure to appear in court.
Palmer, Dairius Rondel: 20, 417 N. Pleasant Ave., Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Sutherland, Devis: 33, 7321 Communi St., St. James, possession of firearm on premises of alcoholic beverage outlet.
Sept. 8
Lewis, Kifton: 24, 810 E. Hamilton St., Gonzales, possession of marijuana.
Galvez, Salvador: 27, 15220 Palmetto Lane, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, driver must be licensed, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Drayton, Zanata: 20, 2163 S. Veterans Blvd., Apt. 1304, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Johnson, Jeremy Jarmall: 28, 2163 S. Veterans Blvd., Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Mackyon, Brian Keith: 51, 35756 Coco Road, Geismar, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Landry, Kelly: 37, 9849 Gene Buckle, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Bowman, Kaitlyn M.: 21, 12322 Dutchtown Lane, 13, Geismar, possession of marijuana, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, criminal trespass/all other offenses, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Sept. 9
Price, Kelly Lee Ann: 36, 37117 Anderson Road, Geismar, operating vehicle while license is suspended, proper equipment required on vehicles/inspection tag required, resisting an officer, following vehicles, hit-and-run driving, breach of bail condition, failure to appear in court.
Apgar, Todd Michael: 32, 10631 La. 431, St. Amant, six counts of failure to appear in court.
Frasier, Christopher: 41, 13711 Ball Park Road, Walker, violations of registration provisions, no motor vehicle insurance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Lewis, David: 43, address unavailable, Ponchatoula, monetary instrument abuse, bank fraud.
Barrick, Austin McNeil: 21, 44165 Bayou Blvd., St. Amant, hit-and-run driving, operating while intoxicated, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, turning movements and required signals, speeding, driver must be licensed, stop signs and yield signs, felony aggravated flight from an officer, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Dunbar, Derrick D.: 32, 4923 Ritterman Ave., Baton Rouge, domestic abuse aggravated assault.
Lawson, Ken Anthony: 31, 43547 Brittany St., Sorrento, hit-and-run driving.
Gims, Damari Javon: 23, 11888 Longridge Ave., 2196, Baton Rouge, domestic abuse battery.
Juneau, Spencer: 20, 6316 La. 107 S., Dupont, filing or maintaining false public records, no motor vehicle insurance, hit-and-run driving, operating vehicle while license is suspended, following vehicles.
Kirby, Nicholas Earl: 32, 9458 Split Log Road, St. Amant, three counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Roberson, Richard Jermaine: 33, 41238 Demi Mille Drive, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Voss, Nicholas: 24, 23727 Shadow Creek Court, Katy, failure to appear in court, vagrancy/in or near any structure or private grounds, simple assault, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.
Sept. 10
Pruett, Lakeisha: 23, 6170 Panama Road, Sorrento, two counts of failure to appear in court, negligent injuring.
Porter Sr., Tony: 51, 41097 Chick Duplessis Road, Gonzales, possession of marijuana.
Jones, Raricco Rontrell: 26, 902 Vatican Drive, Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Ortega, Luis E.: 34, 40460 W. Hernandez Ave., Prairieville, misrepresentation during booking, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana, felony illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/ drug paraphernalia, cruelty to juveniles, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Rivas, Dioveliz: 32, 40460 W. Hernandez Ave., Prairieville, misrepresentation during booking, resisting an officer, cruelty to juveniles, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, felony illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Boudreaux, Kaleb Matthew: 24, 23930 Edwards Road, Zachary, parole violation, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Sept. 11
Brown, Cortez R.: 47, 39092 La. 22, Darrow, two counts of possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Andrews Sr., Craig Stanley: 56, 5026 Marchand School Road, Darrow, failure to appear in court, two counts of possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Wilson, John: 19, 2901 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales, felony contributing to the delinquency of juveniles/crime or controlled dangerous substance law, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Thomas, Jevin: 20, 8160 Everett St., Sorrento, traffic control signals, felony contributing to the delinquency of juveniles/crime or controlled dangerous substance law, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Coulon, Michael C.: 54, 8280 Cypress Road, Baton Rouge, simple burglary/all others.
Lambert, Jodi: 47, 42079 Shadow Creek Ave., Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Bourgeois, Felix Charles: 50, 1216 S. Burnside Ave., 21, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Roddy Jr., Gary L.: 44, 29713 Stephanie Ann Lane, Albany, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, felony theft.
Scivique, Joseph Patrick: 26, 12307 Cleo Road, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, failure to appear in court.
Harton, Ayannia: 20, 15249 Meadow Lane, Prairieville, domestic abuse aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery.
Young, Randy Lee: 34, 320 Tigerville Lane, Belle Rose, failure to appear in court, telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
Dibenedetto, John J.: 49, 309 Pinoak Road, Denham Springs, obscenity, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Trim, Megan Laynehe: 36, 1976 Stafford Drive, Baton Rouge, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, two counts of misdemeanor theft, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, resisting an officer.
Jackson, Auralia: 19, 1221 Pettite Blvd., Baton Rouge, felony aggravated flight from an officer, principals, driving on roadway laned for traffic, stop signs and yield signs, no seat belt, reckless operation.
Sept. 12
London, Kyle Vachon: 22, 506 Fifth St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Moran, Eddie J.: 59, 37313 La. 73, Lot 136, Geismar, aggravated battery.
Ursin, Jeanna: 39, 8544 S. St. Landry Ave., Lot 31, Gonzales, felony theft.
Warner, Jessie Terrel: 37, 12195 Roddy Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Caple, Aleuxis: 35, 37113 White Road, 39, Prairieville, violations of protective orders.
Dupont, Tyler S.: 27, 18718 Magnolia Estates Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Adair, Pamela Nicole: 35, 37387 Dutton Road, Prairieville, violations of protective orders.
Warren, Tamera: 26, 1734 Creole St., LaPlace, battery of a dating partner.
Mumphrey, Shedrick: 33, 811 Lessard St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids , child passenger restraint system, no driver's license on person, cruelty to juveniles, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age, driving on right side of road/exceptions.