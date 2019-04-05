PRAIRIEVILLE — The Louisiana Department of Education revoked the license of a large daycare center in Ascension Parish Friday after a repeat instance of toddlers escaping the facility's play yard near busy La. 44, state officials said.
The finding doesn't immediately shut the doors of the Color Wheel Learning Center in Prairieville, which has a licensed capacity to care for 124 children, but means the daycare faces that threat long term, a spokeswoman for the state department clarified Friday.
The license revocation came after an inspection March 22 prompted by a report that four 1-year-olds had found a way out of the play yard three days earlier at Color Wheel, 17273 La. 44.
Staff at the day care were unable to explain later how that happened but a passerby spotted the children outside of the fence and returned them to the day care, state officials said in a statement Friday.
"We are thankful these young children are safe," said State Superintendent John White in the statement, "but we cannot ignore the recurring negligence displayed by this center."
Syndi Dunn, spokeswoman for the Department of Education, said Friday that all of the children in the daycare are private clients. None of the children attending Color Wheel with help from the state Child Care Assistance Program, which is provides daycare funding to low-income families, Dunn said.
A woman answering the door at the daycare Friday afternoon declined comment. The daycare is located just south of the busy La. 44/La. 42 intersection.
The escape, which the education department division that licenses daycare deemed a "critical incident," follows a prior instance of a toddler getting out of the same Color Wheel play area five months earlier.
In October 2018, a 1-year-old child opened the gat e to the play yard and wandered into the daycare's parking lot before being noticed by a staff member who happened to be in the parking lot at the time, state officials said.
The child was taken inside and the daycare reported the incident to the state. The state licensing division followed up with an inspection and cited Color Wheel for a lack of supervision, state officials said.
The Color Wheel day care chain — there are also operations on La. 73 and in Baton Rouge — was once held and operated by Jodi Loar, the wife of former Ascension Parish Councilman Chris Loar, and her family.
But Chris Loar said Friday they sold the Color Wheel buildings and businesses in late 2017. Parish land records and an asset purchase agreement that Loar provided also showed the sales occurred.
Now out-of-date state online business records for the old corporations tied to Color Wheel still list Jodi Loar and other partners as the owners of those corporations, but the land and other sale records show that it is now Shulka Learning Academy that holds the businesses and properties as well as the still active Color Wheel trade name.
Sowji Sriram, the wife of one of Shulka's listed owners who lives in Washington state, also confirmed the sales Friday. She referred questions about the license revocation to a local lawyer could not be reached by deadline.
The revocation of Color Wheel is at least the third instance since January 2017 of the Department of Education's licensing division revoking a state license for a day care in Ascension. The department has also revoked licenses for Alphabet Soup Learning Center II on La. 42 and the Adventures in Learning Child Care Center formerly on La. 44.
Alphabet Soup appealed its revocation in 2017 but an administrative law judge upheld the revocation and a state district judge in Baton Rouge dismissed a suit over the revocation in December.
Syndi Dunn, spokeswoman for the Department of Education, said Color Wheel has 15 days to appeal the revocation. The daycare can remain open for those 15 days and also during any appeal, unless the department orders otherwise, Dunn added.
If Color Wheel does not appeal or the revocation is upheld on appeal, the operation would be effectively closed.
Daycares that have had their licenses revoked are ineligible to apply for licensure for two years afterward, the department statement says.
More to come. ...