Court cases filed in Ascension Parish between Aug. 6-10:
CIVIL SUITS
Vanessa Pace Stroughter and Richard A. Ryder Jr. v. Tutorship.
Joey Collins v. Tutorship.
Chloe Dominigue v. Tutorship.
Onemain Financial Services Inc. v. Eric W. Valentine, open account.
1st Franklin Financial Corp. v. Latoya Francois, promissory note.
Veronica Bailey and Donovan Alexander Bailey v. Rodolpho Quintero-Delachruz, Francisco Quintero-Delachruz, ACCC Insurance Co. and State Farm Insurance Co., damages.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Chastity Moressa Johnson aka Chastity M. Johnson George, executory process.
University of Louisiana Board of Supervisors and Louisiana University Lafayette v. John F. Burleigh, open account.
Bank of America N A v. Lawrence Darville, open account.
Crescent Bank and Trust v. Tavosha McClyde, open account.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Justin Chatman, monies due.
Cavalry Spv I LLC Assignee and Synchrony Bank/HH Gregg v. Joshua Knight, open account.
American Express National Bank v. Dillon Randazzo aka Dillon A. Randazzo, open account.
First Heritage Credit of Louisiana LLC v. Alan Sharlow aka Alan Wane Sharlow and Lee Anne J. Sharlow, promissory note.
Kelli McLaughlin, state Department of Children and Family Services, v. Bumpus Kelly, executory judgment.
Kelsey Willie v. State Farm Mutual Auto Insurance Co., damages.
Reno Gregoire Sr. and Irene L. Gregoire v. Paul Gerald Painter, Shawn Painter and GoAuto Insurance Co., damages.
21st Mortgage Corp. v. Donald J. Grant, executory process.
Joseph Tanner Jr. v. Charbonneau Industries Inc., wrongful discharge.
Todd Venable v. Midstream Operating LP Enlink, monies due.
Chad M. Hall v. West American Insurance Co., Mobile Air Inc. and Brandon W. Hunt, damages.
Onemain Financial Services Inc and One Main Financial Services of Louisiana Inc. v. Amber Stover, promissory note.
Bank of America Na v. Virginia Unopen Whiddon, Jimmie S. Unopen Sibley and Jimmie Sie Sibley, executory process.
JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp v. Lemanuel Turnipseed aka Lemanuel O. Turnipseed, executory process.
Darren Junior v. Go Metro Inc. and ABC Insurance Co., damages.
Kashia M. Armstrong and Alexander Davis III v. Alton J. Rivere, Ean Holdings LLC and Ace American Insurance Co., damages.
Walton T. Tate and Clean Title LLC v. Debra J. Johnson, Barbara Irwin and Pujol Pryor and Irwin LLC, nullity.
Melissa Redmond v. Clement Enterprises Inc. dba Service Master, miscellaneous.
Bank of America Na v. Jack LeBlanc, open account.
Autovest LLC v. Tyler Hardy, monies due.
Jackson Smith Thomas and Geaux Aviation LLC v. Roofing Solutions LLC, Cpr Contracting LLC, Arch Specialty Insurance Co., La Cruz Tupac A. De and Melvin Alvarez, damages.
Samuel Cassie and Wanda Waldrup v. Austin Gautreau, Ascension Parish Sheriffs Department and American Alternative Insurance Corp., damages.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Kerteria Williams, contract.
Department of Corrections Credit Union v. Chermise R. Henderson, promissory note.
Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC and Apartment Investment & Management Co v. Trey Huckaby and Tyroyde Brown, contract.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC dba Champion Mortgage Co. v. Albert Louis Dozert Jr., Christopher N. Dozert aka Christopher Noah Dozert, Kathryn Lee Dozert Johnston aka Kathryn L. Dozert Johnston, Jeffery A. Dozert aka Jeffery Allen Dozert, executory process.
Bank of America Na v. Sylvia Suc Wilson aka Sylvia Lavon Succ Wilson, Walter L. Cargo aka Walter Lee Cargo, Henry Wilson and Kentrell Wilson, executory process.
(individual on behalf of) Doretha Jacobs v. Kristen M. Garsee and Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Co., damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Sarah Lynn Halker v. Justin Samuel Methvin, paternity.
Joshua M. Jagneaux v. Kayla M. Roussel Jagneaux, divorce.
Kylie M. Etienne v. Kerry Etienne, divorce.
Kristen Ellis Clouatre v. Michael A. Clouatre, divorce.
Gisele A. Green v. Alikhan N. Green, divorce.
Brittany Rome, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Keithen Spriggs, child support.
Lauren Franklin, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Levi Commander, child support.
Laquana Werner, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Courtney James Sr., child support.
Devyn Petrig, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Brian Lawless, child support.
Keonia Phillips, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Bryant Fernandez Jr., child support.
Shenita Sherman, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Clinton Williams, child support.
Cierra McKee, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Camron Breeden, child support.
Caitlyn Richard, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Brendon Garcia, child support.
Alexis Martin, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Norman Bougere, child support.
Mario Barrilleaux, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Nicole Hadley, child support.
Chelsee Smith, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Tyrell Seaberry, child support.
Bianca Williams Hendricks v. Artez A. Hendricks, divorce.
Julie Marie Haydel v. Daryl Lee Piper Jr., child support.
John LeBlanc and Casaundra LeBlanc v. Regime Matrimonial, matrimonial agreement.
Cade Nicholas Dupont v. Jordan Brooks Dupont, divorce.
Kathryn Manahan v. Marvin Manahan, divorce.
Joseph Tanner v. Carol Tanner, divorce.
Raven Marie Bush v. Mack McKinley Bush Jr., divorce.
Justin Samuel Methvin v. Sarah Lynn Halker, paternity.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Michael Brenden Simoneaux
Succession of Ernest Marion Jones, Margaret A. Bowlin Jones