The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on July 29-Aug. 5:
July 29
Chaisson, Jeanpaul: 3723 Arizona Avenue, Kenner; Age: 18; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Price, Kentrell: 300 W. Second St., Donaldsonville; Age: 22; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of marijuana, illegal carrying of weapons, crossing at other than crosswalks
Thomas, Jamel Paul: 113 Bayou Oaks Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 20; aggravated assault with a firearm, home invasion (battery)
Wilmer, Odell: 4539 Alvin Dark Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 53; criminal trespass/all other, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Johnson, Tyrone Jermaine: 40472 Barden Road, Gonzales; Age: 43; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, two counts possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (amphetamine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), two counts distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone), failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, turning movements and required signals, owner to secure registration, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, registration-commercial vehicles-expired plate, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (hydrocodone), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone), illegal carrying of weapons
July 30
Granier, Todd: 40472 Barden Road, Gonzales; Age: 56; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, sale/distribution/or possession of legend drug without prescription, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (fentanyl)
Hutchinson, Robert Earl: 40472 Barden Road, Gonzales; Age: 57; possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Allen, Randee Aliece: 15276 Jim Mayers Road, Prairieville; Age: 24; prohibited activities and sanctions (insurance fraud)
Licciardi, Cody Anthony: 13610 Buck Perkins Road, Walker; Age: 28; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Villar, Paul J.: 17079 La. 431, Prairieville; Age: 38; theft of a motor vehicle $1,000 to $5,000, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, driving on right side of road-exceptions, operating vehicle while license is suspended, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, aggravated flight from an officer, careless operation, reckless operation, maximum speed limit
Douglas, Chase T.: 519 E. Rome St., Gonzales; Age: 26; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (fentanyl), illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, possession of marijuana, view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited
July 31
Wilson, Dameon A., 12285 Laurel Ridge Road, St. Amant; Age: 25; flight from an officer, home invasion (battery)
Salman, Sammy: 41366 Glen Williams Road, Gonzales; Age: 30; home invasion (battery)
Edwards, James: 503 Claiborne St., Jackson, Mississippi; Age: 39; battery of a dating partner
McSwain, Malcolm D.: 125 S. Sammy St., Gonzales; Age: 57; domestic abuse battery
Aug. 1
Felton, Irell: 134 Evangeline Drive, No. 207, Donaldsonville; Age: 38; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, battery of a dating partner
Sealy, Justin Paul: 44125 Loop Road, Prairieville; Age: 36; possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, child passenger restraint system, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
Gills, Amberlynn Lorraine: 38492 Littlewoods Drive, Denham Springs; Age: 38; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, simple battery
Brewer, Horace Tyrone: 1501 Tony St., Donaldsonville; Age: 43; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple battery, simple assault
Quijada, Hector Anibal: 8544 S. St. Landry Ave., No. 19, Gonzales; Age: 44; registration certificates, no motor vehicle insurance, driver must be licensed, reckless operation, hit-and-run driving-death or serious bodily injury
Aug. 2
Buckley, Markiss Alexander: 2110 Brundage Drive, Houston; Age: 30; state probation violation, breach of bail condition
Cureau, Asialynn J.: 13170 Dutchtown Point Ave., No. 124, Gonzales; Age: 29; automobile insurance policies
Aug. 3
Eversole-Rose, Monte: 40234 La. 42, Prairieville; Age: 37; simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, two counts aggravated battery, home invasion (battery)
Knipper, Geoffrey Raymond: address unknown, Baton Rouge; Age: 30; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin
Gonzalez, Humberto E.: 14160 Adam Arceneaux Drive, Gonzales; Age: 30; reckless operation, stop signs and yield signs, resisting an officer, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities
Hughes, Kody: 14160 Adam Arceneaux Drive, Gonzales; Age: 30; resisting an officer, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities
Clark, Denny Duane Jr.: 2218 S. Amedee St., Gonzales; Age: 20; failure to appear-bench warrant, operating vehicle while license is suspended, tracking devices prohibited, criminal trespass/all other criminal mischief/tampering with any property of another, simple criminal damage to property
Mitchell, Levi James: 41149 La. 42 No. 20, Prairieville; Age: 26; driving on roadway laned for traffic, driver must be licensed, no seat belt, traffic-control signals, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, false imprisonment, obstruction public passage, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, reckless operation, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000, two counts hit-and-run driving, reckless operation, no seat belt, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000, reckless operation, negligent injuring, negligent homicide, three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Burbank, Darrius Anthony: 422 E. Roosevelt St., Apt. A, Gonzales; Age: 33; state probation violation, failure to appear-bench warrant, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, two counts possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
Aug. 4
Allen Jr., Jamie V.: 12390 Jim Babin Road, St. Amant; Age: 27; simple burglary (all others)
Jacobs, Terrence Jaroud: 37194 Anderson Road, Geismar; Age: 32; no seat belt, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, hit-and-run driving, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, reckless operation, theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000
Williford, Joshua R.: 22217 McHost Road, Zachary; Age: 38; hold for other agency, traffic-control signals, reckless operation, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, negligent injuring, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000, hit-and-run driving
Gabriel, Brennon L.: 1932 W. Worthy St., Gonzales; Age: 39; failure to appear-bench warrant, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone), three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone)
Powe, Dexter Charles: 908 Nolan St. Donaldsonville; Age: 45; second-degree battery
Watts, Jonkiesha: 1855 Boulevard de Province, Baton Rouge; Age: 30; failure to appear-bench warrant, accessories after the fact, obstruction of justice/simple assault
Charlet, Jason P.: 105 Grand Coupe Lane A, Pierre Part; Age: 53; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple assault, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, principals, second-degree murder
Williams, Antonio Maurice: 3579 Victoria Drive, Lot 9, Baton Rouge; Age: 33; theft less than $1,000, two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Scott, Shaquiel Oneal: 43083 Weber City Road, Gonzales; Age: 28; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, telephone communications/improper language/harassment
Aug. 5
Smith, Daniel L.: 276 Apartment Court Drive, No. 98, Baton Rouge; Age: 50; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
Jupiter, Cedric Zane: 17038 Savannah Drive, Prairieville; Age: 63; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling