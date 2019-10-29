Updated at 9 a.m.:
The pressure system has been restored but the boil advisory remains in effect until the water can be tested, a spokesperson with the city said.
The advisory is expected to be lifted later Tuesday.
Original story at 7:30 a.m.:
A boil water advisory has been issued after much of the city of Gonzales is experiencing "very low pressure" due to an interruption of service.
"We have found that we are having issues with a few of our pumps, and workers are on site now, assessing and fixing the situation," city spokesperson Charlotte Smith said in a release at 7:30 a.m.
The following message was sent out to parents in the school district:
Dear Parents and Guardians,
The City of Gonzales is under a boil advisory. This impacts G.W. Carver Primary, Gonzales Primary, Pecan Grove Primary, Gonzales Middle, East Ascension High School and Early College Option at RPCC. Central Primary and Central Middle schools are under a different water system.
Please know, we are making appropriate adjustments such as getting bottled water and hand sanitizer delivered to the schools, as well as adjustments to the breakfast and lunch menus.
Although this will be a slight inconvenience, we do not expect it to have a major impact on our school day. We are in close contact with the City of Gonzales as they work to get the issue resolved as quickly as possible.
It is unclear how many residents are impacted.
