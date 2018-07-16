Repairing and updating computers is not your typical summer job. And the part-time pay of $10 an hour isn't typical either.
That was enough to lure 68 high school and college students. Their mission? To help get more than 20,000 personal computer devices ready by Aug. 6, when Ascension Parish public schools open for the school year.
Jake Ragusa, the school system's director of technology, said the students who joined the district's IT ranks this summer "are critical to our success."
The district introduced personal computer devices to the high school grades several years ago, then gradually added lower grades each year through its One-to-One program. In the coming school year, first-graders through seniors will be using the devices.
The district's IT department has previously been able to hire about 35 summer students to get the computer equipment ready for the next school year. But this summer, that number almost doubled.
"We started originally with four kids in 2007," he said. "Now we're at 68."
A pay hike by the school district from $7.25 per hour to $10 per hour this summer and a more focused approach by the IT department's presentation at the job fairs held each spring at the local high schools have paid off, he said.
Demetrius Irving, foreman of the district's technology staff, scouted the talent at those job fairs.
"You would be amazed how many kids feel technology and computers are their passion: 'Where do we start?'" is their attitude, Irving said.
"It's great experience for them," said Nathan Bivalacqua, owner of the Pro Source company of Sorrento, one of the school district's major IT contractors.
Several summertime IT student workers have gone on to work for Pro Source, he said.
The student workers supplement the school district's full time technology staff of 23 and a contract staff of approximately that same number, Ragusa said. During the school year, the student worker staff drops to about 20 to 24, he said.
At one of the several parish locations where IT work is underway this summer, a school district facility on Airline Highway in Sorrento, students worked Friday on cleaning computer devices, replacing damaged screens and removing, then re-installing software.
This is the fourth summer Zachary Baham has worked for the school district. The 18-year-old spent his first two years of high school at Dutchtown High in Ascension, then went on to graduate this May from the Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts in Natchitoches.
The summer work has "definitely taught me a lot of responsibility, " said Baham, who plans to study biology when he enters Louisiana Tech University this fall.
Domonique Williams, an East Ascension High graduate who's now a senior in computer engineering, also at Louisiana Tech, is finding his first summer working in the Ascension schools' IT department rewarding.
"It's nice to get a look at the professional field," Williams said. "It's been valuable experience."