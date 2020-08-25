If you could visit the residents at Gonzales Healthcare Center - and you can't because of the coronaviurs pandemic - you would see letters, cards and care packages being delivered each day when the mail arrives.
It's all part of the center's new Pen Pal program started Aug. 19.
Jennifer Bercegeay, director of business development at the nursing home, said patients have not been able to have visitors since mid-March.
"We're trying to lift everyones spirits," Bercegeay said. "You should see their smiling faces when the mail arrives."
To kick off the program, 12 residents agreed to have their photos taken holding a sign listing their hobbies, likes, name and mailing address. The photos were posted on the center's Facebook page.
Melvin's sign says he enjoys history, cards, football, peanut butter and crackers. Linda's Facebook post lists reading, crafts, crossword puzzles, grandkids and dogs as her favorites and AD's sign says he enjoys baseball, basketball, soft drinks, candy and cookies.
After people started sharing the posts, it wasn't long before the letters, cards and notes started hitting the mail.
One of the most popular cards arrived from LSU football coach Ed Orgeron, who sent autographed photos of himself and cards to the residents.
"They were so thrilled to get mail from Coach O," she said.
The nursing home has had two coronavirus patients, Bercegeay said.
The lock-down has resulted in residents only seeing family members through their windows. But window visits just are the same, Bercegeay said.
Of the center's 90 residents, 16 are now taking part in the pen pal program.
To write a Gonzales Healthcare Center resident, visit its Facebook page and pick one or several pen pals. Letters should be mailed to:
Gonzales Heathcare Center
905 West Cornerview Road
Gonzales, LA 70737