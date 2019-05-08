Gonzales Middle School's April Bulldog Buck Bonanza winners were Sheldon Alcaldo, Brandon Cage, Andrea Hebert, Lucy Henderson, Adlemy Hermosillo, Damarcus Johnson, Makhi McKinney, Omar Palomo, Ariyah Rapp, Kelana Rodrigue, Emily Silva, Jacob Trejo, Payton Wells, Chalsey Williams and Kruz Williams.
Students earn Bulldog Bucks throughout the month for academics and positive behavior. They use the Bulldog Bucks to buy Golden Tickets weekly for various rewards. At the end of each month, students' Bulldog Bucks are placed in a drawing to win a Free Dress Friday Golden Ticket and concessions.