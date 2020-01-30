The gas leak that forced an evacuation of students at East Ascension High students in Gonzales on Thursday morning stemmed from a broken gas line -- now repaired -- that ran from the teacher's lounge to an upstairs restroom, school district officials said.
School district employees have repaired the broken pipe and are working with emergency officials to air out the building, Jackie Tisdell, public information officer said.
After the gas leak was discovered to be isolated to a specific area, before its repair, students were moved inside the school's Freshman Academy building and cafeteria/auditorium.
Once residual odors are gone, "we anticipate resuming normal operations at the school," Tisdell said.
Tisdell thanked the Gonzales Fire Department, Gonzales Police Department and other law enforcement officials who assisted for their quick response.