COVID-19 testing site open in Gonzales
While Our Lady of the Lake recently announced the closure of two COVID-19 testing sites in the Baton Rouge market, its Gonzales location is still open.
The Gonzales testing site is open from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2647 S. St. Elizabeth Blvd., on the campus of Our Lady of the Lake Ascension.
For information, visit olormc.com/covid-testing.
Ascension DPW announces intersection improvements at Merritt Evans Road
The intersection of Merritt Evans Road with Joe Sevario Road closed Monday for about two weeks so the contractor can start construction to improve the turn radius.
Parish officials ask that drivers be cautious when traveling through this area, as trucks and workers will be present.
EA HOCO run, cornhole tourney set
East Ascension's Cross Country team is sponsoring a homecoming fun run and cornhole tournament at 8 a.m. Oct. 16 at the high school's track. The race will follow the traditional Jambalaya Festival race route.
The event is a fundraiser for the cross country team. Students can race for $10 wearing their school spirit shirt. Adults are $20 to race. Cornhole is $20 per person and blind draw. To register for the cornhole tournament, visit https://secure.payk12.com/school/_/153item/207304, and for the race, visit htttps://secure.payk12.com/school/_/153/item207298.
Verify before heading out
As COVID-19 continues to impact the area, many events are being canceled or moved to a virtual program.
We're listing planned events, but be aware that anything could get canceled. Call or visit websites to verify the event will be held.
COVID-19 shots available at Health Unit
The staff at the Ascension Parish Health Unit reminds residents they can get the COVID-19 vaccine at the health unit.
The Moderna vaccine is available at the Ascension Parish Health Unit, 1024 S. East Ascension Complex Blvd., in Gonzales. Appointments are available by calling (225) 450-1425.
For information, visit https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine/.