The architects for a new high school planned for Prairieville in 2023 are heading back to their drawing boards after construction bids came in millions of dollars over budget. An Ascension Parish school official blamed the higher costs on COVID-19-related changes in the market.
The school board Tuesday, on the recommendation of the district's bid review committee, rejected the two bids that arrived last month. They averaged $30 million over budget.
The has allocated $79.5 million for Prairieville High School, one of 14 projects made possible when voters passed a $140 million bond proposal in August 2020, extending an existing property tax for the work.
It's created a situation in which the district can literally say that it's "back to the drawing board" and not have it be a cliché.
The joint architectural team of two Baton Rouge firms, RHH Architects and Domain Architecture, "is looking at the overall design of the building itself" to find ways to cut construction costs, said Jeff Parent, the school district's supervisor of planning and construction.
"We'll go back to the drawing board and put out another bid in the next three or four months," Parent said after Tuesday's meeting. "There are some things we learned in the bidding process that might help us out."
The cost of construction materials, including steel, is up, as well as the cost of labor, Parent said. The pandemic is causing multiple problems, including supply-and-demand issues.
In the coming weeks, the architects will use a "value engineering" approach in their new look at the high school's design that will lay out how to provide the necessary features of the project at the lowest cost.
Parent said the district still plans to have Prairieville High open in time for the start of school in fall 2023. Currently, under a previous, separate bid approval process, the dirt work is underway at the Parker Road location of the high school.
"We'll do everything we can to meet the deadlines and be fiscally responsible," he said.