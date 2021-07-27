Court cases filed in Ascension Parish for July 6-9:
CIVIL SUITS
Randy Braud v. Shannon Covington and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Parish of Ascension v. Succession Hilda Schexnaydre Unopened, Succession Roy Bercegeay Unopened, Succession Wilson Bercegeay Unopened, Succession Marie Villeret Unopened, Succession Royal Ory Unopened, Succession Ray Emile Ory Unopened, Ronald Prejean, Succession Winona Bercegeay Unopened, Succession Patricia & Ralph Rebowe Jr., of Edna Marie Bercegeay Succession, Succession of Gwendolyn Bercegeay Unopened, Linden J. Bercegeay Jr., Valerie Ann Melancon, Beth Marie Leodler, Gail Ann Troxclair Miles, Randy Joseph Troxclair, Greg Paul Troxclair and Lance Jude Troxclair, expropriation.
Jeremiah Preston v. Johnny Melvin Vickers and Allmerica Financial Benefit Insurance Co., damages.
AP Gonzales LLC v. Barney Mayor Arceneaux, council members Timothy Riley, Kirk Boudreaux, Harold Stewart, Tyler Turner, Johnny Berthelot and City Council Gonzales, mandamus.
TD Bank USA Na v. Traci Streacker, open account.
Hancock Whitney Bank v. Isidro Alday and Francisco Alday, contract.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Jill D. Swindle, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Rosa B. Miller, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Denise Reine, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Tina K. Earl, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Lilie Richard, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Nathan W. Harrison, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Linda R. Beachum, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Derrick T. Jefferson, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Allen Wilson, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Allen Dunbar, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Jared T. Dupar, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Chassidy Jefferson, open account.
Peggy Theodore v. Government Employees Insurance Co. and Krystal Rose, damages.
Corey Williams v. Autozone Stores LLC, John Doe and ABC Insurance Co., damages.
Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC v. Pablo Briones, Briones Lorena Ruiz and Lorena Ruiz Briones, contract.
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. v. Gracie Brooks and Esurance Insurance Co., damages.
Charles F. Mitchell II MD v. United States Army Corps of Engineers, declaratory judgment.
Joel Adam Bourque and Boyd David Bourque v. Helen Bourque Unopen Langford, possessory action.
Ventura Juarez, Melissa Bejar, Brenda Juarez, Gustavo Pacheco, Jesus Juarez, Juan Lopez and Virginia Andrade v. Roddy Road Village Mobilehome Park LLC and Christopher G. Rood, declaratory judgment.
Karen Dugas v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and Richard N. Trent, damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Aimee Veisor Diez v. Lonnie Ray Diez, divorce.
Earon T. Willaims v. Shannel A. Williams, divorce.
Jirah Young, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Jairriel Bazile, paternity.
Porsha Deloch and state Department of Children and Family Services v. Dedric Heard, paternity.
Gloria Barandino Santana v. Querubin Palma Mizona, divorce.
Leslie Williams, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Bertel Ransom, child support.
Gail Seibert Moore v. Bruce Wayne Moore, divorce.
Alejandro Barajas v. Rebeca Tarin Martinez, divorce.
Gena Higginbotham, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Andrew Blouin, child support.
Joneesha Aguillard, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Tyler Jewell, child support.
Savannah Dardeau, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Dawson Richardson, child support.
Deangelique Martin, state Department of Children and Family Services v. James Phillips Sr., child support.
Alyssa Maechling, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Steven Kelley, child support.
Courtney Braxton, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Deyvaun Richardson, child support.
Sandra Vaughn v. Clovis Vaughn, divorce.
Blane Anthony Dearmond v. Gary Thomas Hayes III, divorce.
Felicia D. Simmons McClay v. Barry Demond McClay, divorce.
Derrick Scott v. Tirzah Scott, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Carol Ann Evans
Succession of Billy Van Landingham Jr.
Succession of Dylan James Alford
Succession of Emelda B. Lambert
Succession of Henry O. Baham, Marietta Estopinal Baham
Succession of Lynn Michael Landry