Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Jan. 13-17:
CIVIL SUITS
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Shamica Mitchell aka Shamica L. Mitchell, promissory note.
Ally Bank v. Delane A. Lodrigue, promissory note.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Angie Bell aka Angie M. Bell aka Angie Mecole Bell, promissory note.
Colette M. Castleberry v. Matthew T. Castleberry, executory judgment.
Great Seneca Financial Corp. v. James K. Williams Jr., executory judgment.
Essential Federal Credit Union v. Felicia E. Fortune, promissory note.
MCA Fixed Payment LLC dba Funding Reliant v. Learn & Play Preschool Inc. FNA, Brighter Horizons Academy Inc., Kristopher Zeringue and Terry Waguespack, breach of contract.
Citibank NA v. Cline Cockburn, open account.
Citibank NA v. Brian P. Bongiovanni, open account.
Noda Federal Credit Union v. Patrick J. Guillot, promissory note.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Brent Robertson and Nijha Robertson, executory process.
Investors LP MTGLQ v. Edward T. Poydras aka Edward Poydras and Elydia Poydras, executory process.
Amerihome Mortgage Co. LLC v. Dameon Shorty, Keshia T. Jacque aka Keshia T. Jacque Shorty, executory process.
Michael A. Pearson v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., Allmerica Financial Benefit Insurance Co. and Joleen Matherne, damages.
James Kenneth Hokinson v. Kara Couchman Hokinson, executory judgment.
Sherman Credit Inc. v. Jonta J. Hardesty, executory judgment.
Unifund CCR LLC v. Ionel Dobra, open account.
Unifund CCR LLC v. Traci W. Burger, open account.
Unifund CCR LLC v. Deshotel Darla L, open account.
Unifund CCR LLC v. Ryan Hayes, open account.
Timothy Simth Jr. and Anthony Nicholas v. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co. and Sidney V. Vega, damages.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Suzanne Naquin and Olin Naquin, open account.
Glinda D. Williams v. Gateway Insurance Co., C's Transportation Services LLC and Apriley J. Winfrey, damages.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Nicole St. Pierre Delaune and Roxann St. Pierre, executory process.
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Roger Jones Jr. aka Rogers Jones Jr. and Tara Wilson Jones, executory process.
Asset Backed Securities v. Dorothy Elder, executory process.
Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Bradley Kevin Kidder, executory process.
Kayla Ball v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and Gabriel Martin Arceneaux, damages.
Cascade Capital LLC Assignee Santander v. Lakeitha F. Anderson and Mario Rankins, breach of contract.
Cascade Capital LLC of Santander v. Jessica Robertson and Terrence Bruff, breach of contract.
Cascade Capital LLC of Santander v. Patricia Markey and Lance Markey, breach of contract.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Bryan F. Thomas, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Laura J. Hudson, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. David L. Jones, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Casey M. Richter, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Jennifer C. Applewhite, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Nijha Robertson, open account.
Robyn Ross v. Russell Kloosterman, Becky Kloosterman, Stephen Minor Kloosterman and Metropolitan Property & Casualty Insurance, damages.
State of Louisiana, of Administration Division, Office of Community Development and Recovery Unit Disaster v. Barbara Bridges Richard, monies due.
Celine Larece Starkey v. Richard Gautreau and Beverly Matthews Gautreau, damages.
GMFS LLC v. Steven E. Young and Janene B. Young, executory process.
Cavalry SPV I LLC Assignee Citi Bank v. Nanette D. Bourgeois, open account.
Polly Winter v. Henry S. Legendre, State Farm Mutual Automobile Liability and State Farm Mutual Automobile Underinsurance, damages.
Carl Willard Benedict v. Bethany Rosenstern and Bridget Hanna, election suit.
Carol Sanders Wilson v. Matthew Banta, Brian K. Banta, Equipment SE and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Luba Casualty Insurance Co. v. John D. Walker and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance, damages.
Nedria Thompson v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Co., damages.
PHH Mortgage Corp. v. Bryant K. Vaughn Sr. aka Bryant Vaughn Sr. aka Bryant K. Vaughn aka Bryant Vaughn, executory process.
First Guaranty Mortgage Corp. v. Joshua J. Davila, Sarah Davila aka Sarah Hana Davila, executory process.
Benjamin James Brouillette v. Andrea Lynn Prager aka Andrea Noble, promissory note.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and As Trustee For GSAMP Trust Mortgage v. Gloria Brown and Feddie Brown, executory process.
Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. David Lee Brown Sr., executory process.
Derayne Franklin v. ABC Insurance Co., Brandsafway LLC and James Foster II, damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Rondala Gorup, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Kristian Willis, child support.
Keri Galvan Jr., Louisiana State Department of Children and Family vs. child support.
Tammie Wells, Louisiana State Department of Children and Family v. Shaun Plank and Brookelyn Sheets, child support.
Heather Lott v. Kenneth Paul Lott, divorce.
Allison F. Attuso v. Joshua D. Attuso, divorce.
Samantha Guidry, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Joshua Guidry and Buddy Robin, paternity.
Jody Nicole Moffitt Darr v. Conrad Tate Darr, divorce.
George A. Staley v. Karla Rouyea Staley, divorce.
Shelley Gremillion v. Joshua Pittman, divorce.
Indovina Ivy Elise v. Nunziatina Boccanfuso, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Anthony Hingle Sr.
Succession of Patrick Gerard Ware
Succession of Hazella Macht Haptonstall