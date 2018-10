Among those at the ribbon-cutting for Louisiana Casual Living in Gonzales were, from left, Bobby Webre, chief deputy of the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office; Debbie Vicknair, of the Ascension Chamber of Commerce; Rachel Lambert, of Ascension Specialty Advertising; Barker Dirmann, president and CEO of the Ascension Chamber of Commerce; Wanda Barnes, of Express Employment Professionals; Martin McConnell, public information officer for Ascension Parish government; Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux; Seth Woodfield; business owner Allison Woodfield; Glenda Shaheen and Aleah Morgan, of GSA Consulting Engineers; and Garrett Ganucheau, of EFCU Financial.