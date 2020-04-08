Among the first-place winners in the 2020 Louisiana State Science and Engineering Fair are two students from Prairieville Middle school; a third Prairieville Middle student placed third in his category.
The event was staged as a virtual fair this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Judges performed online reviews of project research plans and abstracts, and winners were notified by email.
The top presentations from Prairieville Middle School students are:
- "Does Screen Time Affect Your Vision?" from Riley Tallo, first in the biomedical and health sciences category
- "Reality Battle Royale: Immersive Technology's Robust Data Tracking in Sequential Learning" from Landri Domingue, first in the systems software category
- "Vegetable Batteries?" from Chase C. McFarland, third in the chemical energy category.
Domingue and Tallo were also chosen as nominees in the Broadcom MASTERS (Math, Applied Science, Technology and Engineering as Rising Stars) competition for middle school students.
Broadcom MASTERS participants benefit from project-based learning and collaboration with teachers, mentors and professional scientists and engineers. All Broadcom MASTERS nominees and their teachers win cash prizes and gifts at every level of competition. National finals are held each fall in Washington, D.C.