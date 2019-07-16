GONZALES —With just a handful of damage reports from Tropical Storm Barry, the Ascension Parish school district breathed a sigh of relief, along with the rest of the parish.
Superintendent David Alexander, at the School Board meeting on Tuesday, said Lowery Elementary and Lowery Middle, which share a campus on La. 1 in Donaldsonville, each had a classroom window blown out during the storm, and that storm winds broke a window at the LeBlanc Special Services Center on Burnside Avenue in Gonzales.
The school district sustained prolonged power outages at Donaldsonville Primary and Donaldsonville High, Alexander said, with electrical work needed at Gonzales Primary to restore air conditioning there.
"We are very grateful we did not get more damage," he said.
Alexander noted that 30 school buses, provided to the state in case they would be needed for evacuations, were returned to the district Monday.
On another matter, Alexander thanked senior accountant Brandon Boylan for his work with the school district. Boylan, who joined Ascension Parish public schools in 2017, will be joining the City of Gonzales as finance director later this month.