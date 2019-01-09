Time to recycle your Christmas tree
Christmas tree recycling is being offered in Ascension Parish at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. The program is limited to tree drop-off.
All trees should be stripped of any decorations, wrapping or stands. Residents can deliver trees to the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave. in Gonzales, through Jan. 14.
Christmas tree drop off can be found to the first left of the main entrance, in the unpaved area.
Ascension Catholic sets extravaganza
Ascension Catholic's Dinner and Auction Extravaganza will be Feb. 9 at the high school gym in Donaldsonville.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. with appetizers and cocktails. Main meal will be served at 6:15 p.m., with an auction beginning at 7 p.m.
Tickets for the event are $50 and includes drinks/alcohol.
Limited sponsorships are also available to help defray the costs of the dinner:
- Silver Sponsor, $300, four tickets to dinner and sponsor recognition
- Gold Sponsor, $500, six tickets to dinner and sponsor recognition
- Platinum Sponsor, $1000, 12 tickets to dinner, reserved table and sponsor recognition.
Because alcohol will be served, no students or children will be allowed to attend the event. To purchase tickets or donate an auction item, call the high school office at (225) 473-9227.
AARP sponsors driver safety class
An AARP driver safety class will be presented from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 7 at St. James Lutheran Church, 1415 E. La. 30 in Gonzales.
The class is open to anyone holding a valid Louisiana driver's license and is geared to drivers age 55 and older, who may qualify for a three-year auto liability insurance discount upon completion. Participants should bring their driver's licenses, a ballpoint pen, a highlighter and a snack if desired.
The cost is $15 for AARP members who bring their membership cards and $20 for others; the fee must be paid by check or money order upon arrival. To register, call John Carver at (985) 373-7314.