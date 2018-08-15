Applications will be accepted from Aug. 15 through Nov. 15 for Rubicon REAL Awards to assist students with educational expenses while working.
REAL stands for "Rubicon empowering adult learning."
The scholarships are merit-based and primarily focused on adult learners, typically considered nontraditional, a news release said. The two award winners will each receive $2,000 and a right to technician training after graduation.
To be eligible, students must be admitted or in the process of applying to River Parishes Community College for the spring 2019 semester and be enrolled in the AAS Process Technology program or the AAS Instrumentation Technology program as a part-time (six hours) or full-time (12 hours) student. Students must also be working at least 20 hours a week.
Applicants must have an established academic record (at RPCC or other community college or university) and have a cumulative grade-point average of at least 2.5. For information, call the RPCC financial aid office at (225) 743-8524.