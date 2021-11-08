The Henderson Bayou bridge on La. 933 closed for repairs, according to a news release.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development notified Ascension Parish Government on Nov. 8 that the closure was planned.
The bridge is located on La. 933 a tenth of a mile west of the intersection with Joe Sevario Road and Galvez Middle School.
DOTD typically detours traffic only to state routes, but parish government has allowed detours onto local roads because of the proximity to Galvez Middle School and the densely populated area. Drivers detouring around the construction are asked to be considerate in residential areas.
The work is expected to be complete and the bridge reopened in two weeks, the release said.