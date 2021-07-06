Tickets are on sale for a chance to win Capital Area Court Appointed Special Advocates Association's playhouse, part of the association's 27th annual Casas for CASA fundraiser.
Casas for CASA generates awareness and funding to support CASA’s advocacy efforts on behalf of abused children. The fundraiser kicks off with the 2021 “Magnolia Mansion” CASA playhouse on display until July 25 at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library on Goodwood Boulevard. Raffle tickets are $5 each and will be available online at casabr.org. The playhouse was designed by Lilliput Play Homes and assembled by local builders Faulk and Meek General Contractors.
This year, a silent auction will be online only. Guests can register and shop online July 12-25.
Casas for CASA will wrap up with a virtual CASA Fiesta on July 25, when guests can watch the event online while enjoying takeout tacos from Superior Grill (Highland Road location only) at home. Tickets for takeout tacos can be purchased online for $50, and guests can take part in a wine pull when they pick up their takeout.
All proceeds benefit Capital Area CASA Association, a nonprofit organization that recruits, trains, and supervises volunteers who advocate for abused and neglected children in need of safe, permanent homes. The fundraiser enables Capital Area CASA to continue serving every child in East Baton Rouge Parish who needs a voice.