GONZALES - In Jambalaya Park brightly painted lids for trash cans, new recycling containers and "no littering" signs are the handiwork of a local Girl Scout troop recognized for their efforts this week by the Gonzales City Council.

"We're very proud of our girls," Samantha Gulino, leader of Girl Scout Troop 10086 said at Monday's council meeting. "This was completely their idea."

The troop was awarded the city's first Greenie's Superstar Award, named for Greenie Gonzales, the frog mascot adopted by Gonzales to promote a litter-free community.

The scouts, who sold cookies to raise funds for their project, painted the tops of the Jambalaya Park trash cans in eye-catching hues of blue, green, pink, yellow and orange, designed and purchased "No Smoking" and "No Littering" signs for the park, and assembled two recycling containers purchased by the city.

In other business, City Engineer Jackie Baumann reported to council members that sections of Cornerview Road, with detours to be available, will be closed for several days in July as dirt is brought in to elevate the road at the railroad crossing.

The work is part of an ongoing state project to provide turning lanes from Cornerview onto Irma Boulevard.

Also on Monday, the City Council approved a special event permit request by the Healing Place Church Spanish Campus for a Back to School Family Festival to be held in the Jambalaya Park Amphitheater on Aug. 10 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.