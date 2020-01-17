GONZALES — The continuing expansion of La. 42 and unrelated railroad track improvements are expected to shut major thoroughfares in four locations of Ascension Parish starting 9 a.m. Monday, state highway officials said.
The north side of La. 73 at La. 42 will be closed in both directions from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday in the Oak Grove area.
Crews working on the $27.5 million construction project to expand La. 42 through the Oak Grove and Prairieville areas will be installing an asphalt patch over a cross drain, state highway officials said in a statement. During the work, no traffic will be allowed to pass.
Separately, La. 74 near Gonzales and La. 73 near Prairieville will be closed at Airline Highway for 10 hours Wednesday while La. 621 near Gonzales will be closed at Airline for 10 hours on Saturday, Jan. 25, the officials said.
The closures along Airline are required so workers with the Kansas City Southern railroad can do maintenance on the tracks, the state Department of Transportation and Development said.
The railroad line through eastern Ascension runs parallel to Airline in the area where the closures are planned Wednesday and Saturday, Jan. 25. Short sections of La. 621, La. 74 and La. 73 each run between Airline and the KCS tracks before crossing the tracks.
Those three highway closures each are planned from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
DOTD officials said detour signs will be in place at all three closures.
For the La. 73 closure Monday at La. 42 in Oak Grove, southbound traffic will be detoured to La. 427 to Airline to La. 42.
Northbound traffic will be detoured through the same highways but in the opposite direction, La 42 to Airline to La. 427, DOTD said.
The La. 42 construction project is expected to be finished in the fall of 2020 after about three years of work, DOTD says.