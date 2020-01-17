Miriam Leggette LaCroix, second on left, and her sister, Loretta Templet, talk with Gov. John Bel Edwards after a groundbreaking late on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, for La. 42 as Shawn Wilson, state highway secretary, speaks with state highway spokesman Rodney Mallett. Handles for the ceremonial shovels can be seen in the foreground as cars pass on La. 42 in the background. The state Department of Transportation and Development started construction Monday on La. 42 in Prairieville for a new four-lane divided highway. Templet and LaCroix lost their children in a fatal crash on two-lane La. 42 in 1994 that sparked a decades-long push to widen the highway. DOTD now says project is expected to be finished in the fall of 2020.